WVU G Erik Stevenson has found his stride again. Stevenson admitted two weekends ago that he’s gaining his confidence back and breaking what he calls a “Stevie slump.”. In Stevenson’s last four games, the fifth-year senior is averaging 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from three. Stevenson has led West Virginia to a 3-1 record in those four games and back into the tournament hunt.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO