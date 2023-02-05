ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wvsportsnow.com

WVU G Erik Stevenson Takes Different Perspective on Phone Call with Mike Gansey

WVU G Erik Stevenson has found his stride again. Stevenson admitted two weekends ago that he’s gaining his confidence back and breaking what he calls a “Stevie slump.”. In Stevenson’s last four games, the fifth-year senior is averaging 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from three. Stevenson has led West Virginia to a 3-1 record in those four games and back into the tournament hunt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Cooper Flagg Responds to Bob Huggins’ Visit

Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins and his assistant coaches, Josh Eilert and DerMarr Johnson, were attendance at the Metro Classic at Kean University in New Jersey to watch the #1 player in high school basketball. Cooper Flagg, a 6’8 power forward from Maine, now plays for the top-ranked...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Gabe Osabuohien Scores Career High

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers star forward Gabe Osabuohien scored his professional career high tonight!. Osabuohien, who played for the Mountaineers from 2019-2021 and was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last season, scored 20 points while adding 7 rebounds and 3 steals in his best game as a professional basketball player for the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native “Sick” Over Jersey Being Sold

Morgantown, West Virginia – Zach Frazier, a Fairmont, West Virginia native and the starting center for the West Virginia Mountaineers, is sick after learning that his jersey has been sold online. Frazier, a 6’3 305 pound junior, was a first team All Big 12 member last season and a...
FAIRMONT, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Corey McIntyre Jr. Looks To Make A Big Impact

The West Virginia football program recently announced the signing of defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. McIntyre has signed his national letter of intent with WVU. As head coach Neal Brown talked about in a video posted by the official WVU football Twitter account, McIntyre brings an explosiveness that the Mountaineer defense lost with Dante Stills tapping out his eligibility and now pursuing the NFL. He’s also another legacy addition to the 2023 recruiting class for WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
morgantownmag.com

Five Reasons to Love Bruceton Mills

Shop, de-stress, eat, and drink in this little town on the Big Sandy. The village of Bruceton Mills lies on wide Big Sandy Creek just a half-hour’s drive east of Morgantown in Preston County. Originally settled as Milford in the 1700s, the town still has a picturesque dam across the creek and plenty more to make the drive worthwhile.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
abc27.com

25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

