Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
UPDATE: Anamosa Man Charged with Homicide by Vehicle After Fatal Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- The Linn County Sherriff's Office says an Anamosa man taken into custody after a fatal crash Tuesday is being charged with homicide by vehicle and operating while intoxicated. The Sheriff's Office says 31 year-old Zachary Twatchmann lost control of his vehicle near Springville around 2:30 Tuesday...
cbs2iowa.com
Anamosa man taken to Linn County Jail after deadly crash
One person is dead after a crash on Springville Road and Schmidt Lane just north of Springville. Linn County Sheriff's Office took Zachary Twachtmann, 31 of Anamosa, to the Linn County Jail after the crash. Twachtmann was driving south on Springville Road at 2:35 Tuesday when authorities say he failed...
KCJJ
Man killed in Springville area accident
A two-vehicle accident north of Springville led to a fatality. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reports that emergency responders were called at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday to a fatality accident near the intersection of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane. The release says that 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann of Animosa failed...
[UPDATE] Victim in Linn County Accident Has Been Identified
A two-vehicle accident in Linn County near Springville has left one person dead and two others injured. According to a press release issued by the Linn County Sheriff's Department a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann of Anamosa was southbound Tuesday afternoon on Springville Road. At around 2:35 p.m., Twachtmann lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane. He swerved into and struck another vehicle that was northbound on Springville Road.
KCRG.com
Car accident leads to fatality in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:35 pm, officials responded to the area of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane for a report of a fatal accident. Police say a 31-year-old male driver from Anamosa was heading southbound on Springville when he lost control of his vehicle, swerving into the northbound lane and hitting another vehicle.
KCRG.com
Dog rescued in residential fire in NW Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:45 pm, Cedar Rapids Fire responded to the 1400 block of 1st Ave NW for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front door. Responders deployed a hose line and proceeded to the basement of the home where they extinguished a bed that was on fire.
KCCI.com
Iowa man dies in 2-vehicle crash
SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly was driving northbound yesterday afternoon when his car was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. It...
KCRG.com
One dead in Dubuque garage fire
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person died in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release, firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Iowa Street just before 8:30 a.m. The person who died has not been identified at this time. Fire...
cbs2iowa.com
Man killed in early morning Dubuque shooting
DUBUQUE, Iowa — One man has died from an early morning shooting in Dubuque. Police say they were called out for a report of shots fired a little before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue. Officers found a 31-year-old man which gunshot wounds. The victim...
KCJJ
Des Moines man charged with third OWI after nearly hitting squad car
A Des Moines man was arrested for his third OWI after allegedly nearly hitting an Iowa City Police squad car over the weekend. Police say 42-year-old Terrell Roundtree ran a red light and almost hit the police vehicle. He then was observed swerving in his lane and speeding. Upon contact,...
KIMT
One killed, another hurt in NE Iowa crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is dead, and another is hurt after a crash in Rural Sumner on Sunday afternoon. It happened on County Highway V56 and County Highway C33 shortly after 3 p.m. The Iowa State Patrol said 22-year-old Carter John Harris was heading eastbound on County Highway C33,...
KCCI.com
Woman dies in Iowa UTV crash
REINBECK, Iowa — The Grundy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly UTV crash over the weekend that killed a woman. The crash happened Saturday night about 2 miles northeast of Reinbeck. Deputies say Patrick Knaack was driving six people in the UTV when he lost control. The UTV...
KCJJ
Area transient charged with theft of multiple items
An Iowa City area transient was taken into custody on warrants stemming from an alleged burglary. Police say 32-year-old Jeffrey Naughton made entry into a closed business on the 2400 block of South Scott Boulevard the morning of November 17th and stole multiple items from the business and a nearby locked out-building. Investigators discovered that an inner door was kicked in, causing about $200 in damage to the door and frame.
One dead, two injured in Grundy County UTV crash
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — One person passed away and two others were injured in a UTV accident just a couple miles northeast of Reinbeck Saturday night. At around 8:40 p.m. deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a UTV accident with injuries. When emergency crews arrived they discovered three people […]
superhits106.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Dubuque Injures Four People
Authorities say four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Dubuque. 41 year old Monica Goebel, and passengers 21 year old Autum Chapman and 16 year old Portlynn Goebel all of Platteville were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, and 33 year old Marshall Hughes of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. according to Dubuque police, Monica Goebel’s vehicle was traveling east on University Avenue approaching the intersection of West Ninth and Bluff streets at 3:45 p.m. when her vehicle ran a red light and struck Hughes’ vehicle, which was traveling south on Bluff. Monica Goebel was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids firefighters rescue dog from fire sparked by electric blanket
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids firefighters are reminding residents to unplug unattended heating devices, after crews rescued a dog from a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 1400 block of 1st Ave. NW around 3:45 p.m. for a fire that reportedly started in the basement of a home.
KCRG.com
Victim of fatal Dubuque shooting identified
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the man shot and killed in Dubuque on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Lonnie Edward Burns, 31, of Dubuque. Investigators said Burns was shot during a disturbance involving several people in a yard adjacent to 711 Rhomberg Avenue. The people involved...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Police asking for help locating 14-year old girl
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa City Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen. 14-year old TaMariaè Bridges was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 6, 2023, at her home on the west side of Iowa City. TaMariaè has not...
cbs2iowa.com
Temporary closure of I-80 near West Branch to begin on February 16
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — There will be closures on I-80 in Johnson County in the overnight hours beginning February 16th. Placement of beams for the Wapsi Avenue Bridge over Interstate 80 in Johnson County requires closure of the east- and westbound lanes of I-80 from West Branch (exit 254) to Johnson County Road F-44/ Herbert Hoover Highway (exit 249).
Comments / 1