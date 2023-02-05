Read full article on original website
Mom and Boyfriend Charged with Murder in 8-Month-Old Boy’s DeathWestland DailyNew Straitsville, OH
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Update: The Disappearance of Akia Shawnta EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, OH
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
sciotopost.com
Field Reports for Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers
State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, was dispatched to a residence in Lancaster on a report that a white-tailed deer was caught in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Freet found a doe with her back foot stuck in the chain-link fence. Officer Freet released the deer using bolt cutters. The doe ran off after the incident and will likely recover completely.
cdrecycler.com
Another day, another shopping mall demo
The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
NBC4 Columbus
Trial begins for two former Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
The trial for a pair of former Ohio State players charged with rape and kidnapping is set to begin today, three years after the alleged incident. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RzSmM6. Trial begins for two former Ohio State football players …. The trial for a pair of former Ohio State players charged...
WHIZ
Michael J. Fitz
Michael J. Fitz, 72 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on February 6, 2023 at Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus. Mike was born on April 4, 1950 in Zanesville. He was the son of the late Paul E. “Squealer” and Margaret E. (Hartman) Fitz. He graduated from Philo High School in 1968, he then furthered his education at Muskingum Area Technical College. He worked at Burnham for 25 years, continued his career at 5B’s embroidery and eventually retired from AutoZone Distribution Center.
WHIZ
Carrie M. (Young) Redman
Carrie Marie (Young) Redman, 95, of Zanesville, Ohio, gained her eternal rest on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Carrie was born October 15, 1927 in Coshocton, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Murgie (Fisher) Young. In addition to her parents, Carrie is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, to whom she was married in 1947, Saul Arnold Redman; her brothers, Clarence Young, Jack Young, Russell Young, Raymond Young and Charles Young; and her sister, Margaret Young Williamson.
WHIZ
Douglas E. Frecker
Douglas Eugene Frecker, 76, of Logan, Ohio, formerly of Crooksville died at 10:12 AM, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born September 13, 1946 in Zanesville, the second son of the late Joseph H. and Dorothy M. (nee: McClintock) Frecker. Doug was a...
WHIZ
Robert E. Bob” Hittle Sr.
Robert E. “Bob” Hittle Sr., 78, of Zanesville, died at 11:44 P.M. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 14, 1944, in Zanesville, son of the late Roy and Mary (Bunting) Hittle. He was a 1962 graduate of Adamsville High School. He was the owner and operator of Cumberland Trail Customs and the founding owner of Hittle Roofing Systems Inc. He attended Rushing Wind Biker Church and Bob was a past master of Malta Lodge #118 Norwich. He was a founding member of the Old Trail Hunt Club, a lifetime member of Harley Owners Group., and the NRA. Bob’s life was centered around his grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and attending all their activities.
WHIZ
Karyl Lynn Reed
Karyl Lynn Reed, 85, of Zanesville, passed away at 9:53 a.m Sunday February 5, 2023 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. She was born on September 16, 1937 in Sturgis, Michigan, a daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Kring) Jacobs. She worked as an accountant and tax preparer for most of her career and then owned and operated Reed Professional Services. She and her husband owned and operated Centre Supply Company in New Philadelphia, Ohio. She was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene for many years.
NBC4 Columbus
Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware County
Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3K2xnA7. Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware …. Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday...
WHIZ
Carolyn Ann Adkins
Carolyn Ann Adkins, 77, of Frazeysburg, Ohio, went to rest in her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Carolyn was born April 5, 1945 in Hanover, Ohio, daughter of the late Hezekiah and Minnie (Cannon) Jones. In addition to her parents, Carolyn is also preceded in death by her brothers, Glenn, Charles and Richard Jones; sisters, Stella Rine and Bessie Wolford; and her cherished pets, Baxter and Buffy.
Cleveland Scene
13 Stunning Ohio Caves You Can and Should Explore
Ohio is home to more than 400 caves and caverns, yet few are open to the public. You can enjoy these 13, however, and get awestruck at their beauty and otherworldliness. Hocking Hills State Park - OH 56, Logan, 740-385-6842. Rock House is the only full cave in Hocking Hills...
FireRescue1
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
