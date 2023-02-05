Robert E. “Bob” Hittle Sr., 78, of Zanesville, died at 11:44 P.M. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 14, 1944, in Zanesville, son of the late Roy and Mary (Bunting) Hittle. He was a 1962 graduate of Adamsville High School. He was the owner and operator of Cumberland Trail Customs and the founding owner of Hittle Roofing Systems Inc. He attended Rushing Wind Biker Church and Bob was a past master of Malta Lodge #118 Norwich. He was a founding member of the Old Trail Hunt Club, a lifetime member of Harley Owners Group., and the NRA. Bob’s life was centered around his grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and attending all their activities.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO