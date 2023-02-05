ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

1 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash, South Loop 289 and Interstate 27

By James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOKyH_0kcvBzme00

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said one person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday night at 8:46 p.m. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Video from the camera nearby on the tower at 7403 University Avenue showed traffic was blocked for a time on the South Loop eastbound access road. The camera showed traffic resuming to normal just after 9:45 p.m.

Other details were not yet available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

MSF closed for eastbound traffic after crash on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Marsha Sharp Freeway was closed off for eastbound traffic from West Loop 289 and Slide Road following a crash on Thursday morning, according to an “LBK Alert.”. LPD said one person had a moderate injury. Check back for updates.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Arrest made in Thursday deadly stabbing, according to Lubbock police

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department arrested 53-year-old Reginald Fountain for the stabbing death of 43-year-old Mario Garza, Jr. on Thursday. According to LPD, Garza and Fountain had been “in a confrontation” at a vacant apartment. Then Fountain stabbed Garza. When officers were called to the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 dead after stabbing at 65th & Ave. T

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died from their injuries after a stabbing in the 6500 block of Avenue T. LPD received the call at 5:12 p.m. on Thursday evening. EMS responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Stolen body camera video reveals Hollis Daniels’ next moves after fatal shooting of Officer East

LUBBOCK, Texas – More chilling details of the last moments of Texas Tech Police Department (TTPD) Officer Floyd East Jr.’s life were played out in a courtroom Thursday. Hollis Daniels III was sitting next to Officer East for 29 minutes before he made the decision to fire a semi-automatic pistol into the back of the officer’s head. Daniels then took off running with Officer East’s body camera. Officers ended up finding parts of the stolen body camera in different places. The Lubbock Police Department (LPD) and TTPD put the broken camera back together and eventually were able to recover the video that would reveal Daniels’ next moves.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police identify moped driver arrested in hit-and-run crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested after reportedly hitting a pedestrian with his moped. Police responded to 19th Street and Avenue S around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening in response to a crash. Upon arrival, officers found one person with moderate injuries. Police stated a moped, driven by...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Catalytic convertors not as appealing to thefts, Lubbock Police say, thanks to new state law

LUBBOCK, Texas — A decline in catalytic convertor thefts over the last few months was likely related to a new state law that targets buyers, Lubbock Police Department said on Thursday. LPD saw a total of 385 reports of stolen catalytic convertors in 2022. “Catalytic converters attract thieves because they contain precious metals such as […]
LUBBOCK, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?

I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

$1.2 Million for 1,500 Square Feet: Is This Lubbock Home Worth the Price?

When living towards the edges of Lubbock, it is common to find relatively small homes on very large properties. This home is a great example of that. Initially looking at the home's listing you would be shocked to see that a 1,500 square foot home is going for such a high price. However, when you look at the size of the property, the beautiful backyard, and the other structures on the land, it makes more sense.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Bubba’s 33 is weekend ready for the Big Game

Bubba’s 33 invites you to enjoy your weekend with them LUBBOCK, Texas—This is a big weekend, from the Super Bowl, to Valentines and galentines celebrations. Bubba’s 33 is here with delicious menu items to help you enjoy the weekend. Bubba’s 33 is located at 6210 Slide Road at the South Plains Mall. You can also […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy