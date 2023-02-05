1 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash, South Loop 289 and Interstate 27
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said one person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday night at 8:46 p.m. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.
Video from the camera nearby on the tower at 7403 University Avenue showed traffic was blocked for a time on the South Loop eastbound access road. The camera showed traffic resuming to normal just after 9:45 p.m.
Other details were not yet available.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.
Comments / 0