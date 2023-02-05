ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins

Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID elderly motorist killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a 90-year-old woman who was fatally injured when the car she was driving crashed in a Long Beach parking lot, damaging four other vehicles and injuring two pedestrians. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to Spring Street and Palo Verde...
LONG BEACH, CA
bigislandgazette.com

HPD Searching for Man Wanted on California Warrant

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, California. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing

An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Fire in the Harbor/Trask area

Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority battled a blaze in the area of Trask Avenue and Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove an an abandoned building early Tuesday morning. There have been at least two other similar fires in that area in recent weeks. A homeless person was injured and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves one injured

SYLMAR, Calif. – A man was wounded in a shooting in Sylmar Tuesday evening and the suspect fled from police. Mission Division officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Hubbard Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A bicyclist in his 40s who police said they saw with a firearm as they attempted to detain him was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers Tuesday in Van Nuys. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. near Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue. The suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves two wounded

LOS ANGELES – A shooting in the south Los Angeles area Wednesday left two people wounded. The shooting was reported at about 5:35 a.m at 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to police and reports from the scene, one person died and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Robbers take ATM, assault man at Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven

A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday. Two masked men entered the convenience store in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach PD investigating murder at 700 block of Broadway Court

On Feb. 1, 2023, at approximately 5:53 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Broadway Court, regarding a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Child rescued after carjacking, kidnapping in Los Angeles (video)

A baby has been reunited with their family after getting kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside. Officers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls

DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
DUARTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in front of DTLA homeless encampment

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers were dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy