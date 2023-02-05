Read full article on original website
Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins
Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
String of burglaries continues in Long Beach; thieves caught aiming for cash register in new video
More businesses have been targets of burglaries in Long Beach. Police are looking into whether they're related to last week's string of burglaries.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID elderly motorist killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a 90-year-old woman who was fatally injured when the car she was driving crashed in a Long Beach parking lot, damaging four other vehicles and injuring two pedestrians. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to Spring Street and Palo Verde...
bigislandgazette.com
HPD Searching for Man Wanted on California Warrant
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, California. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
verticalmag.com
Huntington Beach Police Department takes delivery of first of 3 MD 530F helicopters
MD Helicopters (MDH) is pleased to announce the delivery of its first of three MD 530F helicopters to the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD). The helicopter was delivered in a special ceremony at the MD Helicopters factory on Tuesday before flying to its new home in Huntington Beach, California. “The...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
orangecountytribune.com
Fire in the Harbor/Trask area
Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority battled a blaze in the area of Trask Avenue and Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove an an abandoned building early Tuesday morning. There have been at least two other similar fires in that area in recent weeks. A homeless person was injured and...
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves one injured
SYLMAR, Calif. – A man was wounded in a shooting in Sylmar Tuesday evening and the suspect fled from police. Mission Division officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Hubbard Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.
2urbangirls.com
Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A bicyclist in his 40s who police said they saw with a firearm as they attempted to detain him was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers Tuesday in Van Nuys. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. near Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue. The suspect...
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves two wounded
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in the south Los Angeles area Wednesday left two people wounded. The shooting was reported at about 5:35 a.m at 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to police and reports from the scene, one person died and...
This Long Beach intersection is getting murals you can walk on
The Arts Council for Long Beach is looking for artists to paint unique curbside murals that double as safety improvements in the Washington neighborhood. The post This Long Beach intersection is getting murals you can walk on appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Robbers take ATM, assault man at Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven
A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday. Two masked men entered the convenience store in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, […]
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach PD investigating murder at 700 block of Broadway Court
On Feb. 1, 2023, at approximately 5:53 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Broadway Court, regarding a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his...
Child rescued after carjacking, kidnapping in Los Angeles (video)
A baby has been reunited with their family after getting kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside. Officers […]
foxla.com
Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls
DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in front of DTLA homeless encampment
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers were dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Claims of active shooter at Inland Empire schools are hoaxes, police say
Claims of an active shooter at several Inland Empire high schools made Tuesday morning are false, police officials said. Rancho Cucamonga Police Department officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Alta Loma middle and high schools around 8:45 a.m., but upon arrival, no evidence of a shooting was found. Similar calls made to […]
Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
Authorities identify 90-year-old driver killed in crash in Long Beach
Authorities identified a 90-year-old woman who was fatally injured when the car she was driving crashed in a Long Beach parking lot, damaging four other vehicles and injuring two pedestrians.
Comments / 1