Rockdale County native Rod Cole, who helped lead the Georgia to the 1990 SEC Championship, has been selected as the Bulldogs' 2023 SEC Legend, it was announced Wednesday. The 14 Allstate SEC Basketball Legends from each league school will be honored at the SEC Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO