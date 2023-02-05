ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka church prepares teachers for the spring semester

By Gabriel Johnson
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago



TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A local church is helping out teachers in the community with schools starting out the second semester.

School supplies are essential for the success of students, but many forget teachers need those supplies as well. Saturday, Fellowship Hi-Crest Church in Topeka held a free school resource drive for teachers in the area.

Teachers had the chance to pick up school supplies from markers and scissors to earbuds. A spokeswoman with the church told 27 News that this event allows teachers to connect with each other while preparing for the final months of the school year.

“When our teachers don’t have the resources that they need, it hurts them,” Director of Ministries Jill Rice said. “It keeps them from being able to teach the way that they want to, to engage with the students the way they want to.”

This is the third year Fellowship Hi-Crest has held this event and second year in person.

