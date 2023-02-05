Partech, a world know-how funding agency, introduced the primary closing of its Partech Africa II, at €245M. The fund was supported by a diversified and worldwide set of DFIs traders, together with anchor investor KfW, the German Improvement Financial institution, joined by European Funding Financial institution (EIB), Worldwide Finance Company (IFC), member of the World Financial institution Group, FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial improvement financial institution, Bpifrance Investissement, British Worldwide Funding (BII), DEG – Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH and Proparco, in addition to business traders akin to South Suez and Bertelsmann.

