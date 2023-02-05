IgGenix, a South San Francisco, CA-based pre-clinical biotechnology firm, held the primary shut of its $40M Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Alexandria Enterprise Investments with participation from Eli Lilly and Firm, in addition to present buyers Khosla Ventures, Sean Parker, and AllerFund. As well as, Joel S. Marcus, govt chairman and founding father of Alexandria Actual Property Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Enterprise Investments, has joined the IgGenix Board of Administrators.

