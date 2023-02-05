ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Therma Raises $19M in Series A Funding

Therma, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a cooling intelligence platform combating meals and power waste, raised $19M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Zero Infinity Companions, with participation from Deciens Capital, CityRock Enterprise Companions, Homecoming Capital, Ananta Capital, Kindergarten Ventures, Collaborative Fund, and Govtech Fund. The...
Liminal Raises $17.5M in Series A2 Funding

Liminal, an Emeryville, CA-based battery manufacturing intelligence firm, raised $17.5M in Sequence A2 funding. The spherical was led by ArcTern Ventures, Northvolt and Ecosystem Integrity Fund, with participation from Chrysalix Enterprise Capital, Good Progress Capital, College of Tokyo Edge Capital Companions, Volta Vitality Applied sciences, Impression Science Ventures, and Helios Local weather Ventures. ArcTern Companion Mira Inbar will be a part of Liminal’s Board of Administrators.
IgGenix Holds First Close of $40M Series B Financing

IgGenix, a South San Francisco, CA-based pre-clinical biotechnology firm, held the primary shut of its $40M Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Alexandria Enterprise Investments with participation from Eli Lilly and Firm, in addition to present buyers Khosla Ventures, Sean Parker, and AllerFund. As well as, Joel S. Marcus, govt chairman and founding father of Alexandria Actual Property Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Enterprise Investments, has joined the IgGenix Board of Administrators.
Pristine Sun Receives $250M Capital Commitment

Pristine Sun Corporation, a Richmond, CA-based vitality photo voltaic and wind initiatives firm, obtained $250M in Capital dedication. Strategic personal fairness and household workplace traders participated within the spherical. The fairness dedication will permit the corporate to develop, finance, and construct as much as 5 gigawatts (GW) of its photo...
