Winter wallop brings dangerously low temperatures to Maryland

Wind chill drops down to single digits 01:44

BALTIMORE -- The first weekend of February brought dangerously low temperatures to the Baltimore area.

The wind chills that pushed the temperature into the single digits over the weekend prompted Baltimore's health officials to issue a Code Blue declaration.

Experts caution against spending time outdoors. People should stay inside as much as possible and listen to their bodies when they say it is time to get warm.

"It's cold, but this don't feel like no 30 degrees out here," Baltimore resident Ali Richardson said of the winter wallop.

Health department officials told WJZ that they were concerned about the significant risk the frigid temperatures posed to anyone who spent an extended period of time outside.

"We encourage people to be inside, to take precautions, to dress appropriately when they're going to be outside, to shelter pets appropriately, and also just be watching out for neighbors and making sure anyone that needs an extra hand today or doesn't have a warm place to be can help get connected to somewhere warm," Kimberly Eshleman, director of the Office of Public Health, Preparedness and Response at the Baltimore City Health Department, said.

Hypothermia is a prime threat, Dr. Mark Goldstein, a cardiologist at Baltimore's Sinai Hospital, said.

"Serious health problems and acute organ failure as our internal temperature starts dropping with the weather," Goldstein said.

Signs of hypothermia, which kick in when a person's internal temperature drops to about 95 degrees fahrenheit, include pain, difficulty moving around, and difficulty speaking.

The Code Blue alert began on Friday night and will go through Saturday as the arctic air moves into the area.

The declaration helps the city keep some resources in place to ensure everyone can stay warm throughout the night.

Under Code Blue, the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services works with shelters to extend hours so people can stay the night. Also, they make sure there are enough beds for people who need them.