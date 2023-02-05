Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Related
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball needs 'complete focus' heading to Baylor amid losing streak
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser is frustrated with the Sooners’ recent product and is looking to rekindle toughness and grit. OU is on a five-game losing streak to Big 12 opponents, with its last conference win coming against West Virginia on Jan. 14. During that stretch the Sooners have lost by a combined 87 points to conference opponents, which includes two 20-plus point losses.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball storms past Baylor 98-92 in overtime
No. 16 Oklahoma (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) defeated Baylor (16-7, 7-4) 98-92 in overtime Tuesday in Waco. The Sooners were able to avenge their 81-70 loss to the Bears on Jan. 3 due in part to forcing 21 Baylor turnovers, which OU scored 31 points off. OU also pulled down 17 offensive boards, good for 18 second chance points.
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners know 'they're good' but 'want to be great' as OU softball's season nears
As Oklahoma prepares for its season opener on Thursday, the phrase “three-peat” seems premature to this restructured team. Despite success in past seasons, OU is focusing on the challenges that await them amidst a difficult regular season schedule. The Sooners will face 20 teams that reached the NCAA tournament last season, four of which made the Women’s College World Series in 2022 and 11 who are ranked in the ESPN softball preseason poll.
Oklahoma Daily
OU softball’s Grace Lyons embracing new role in final season
Grace Lyons never expected her goals to change when she came to Oklahoma in 2019. Four years and 208 starts later, however, the 2023 captain is aiming not only to win a third consecutive national championship, but to be a leader on and off the field. Lyons enters her fifth...
Oklahoma Daily
University College hosts This I Believe: OU 2023 essay reading series
Eight OU community members presented personal essays during a speaking event Tuesday afternoon in the Oklahoma Memorial Union's Meacham Auditorium. This I Believe: OU 2023 was hosted by First-Year Learning and Engagement in University College. It was originally created in partnership with OU's Institute for the Study of Human Flourishing and funded through a grant from the John Templeton Foundation. After the grant ended in 2018, OU continued to host the event to help first-year students understand the values of the university and develop the means for living well and thriving as college students and citizens, according to This I Believe: OU 2022.
Oklahoma Daily
Not Your Average Joe barista named finalist in US Coffee Championships
Sabrina Denham, manager of a Norman coffee shop, competed in the U.S. Coffee Championships in Baltimore, returning home as a finalist. The U.S. Coffee Championship is split into six individual competitions: the Barista Championship, Brewers Cup Championship, Coffee in Good Spirits Championship, Cup Tasters Championship, Roaster Championship and the Latte Art Championship. Competitors from each qualifier round advance to their respective championship. The Barista Championship is the largest of the six, and 18 finalists from the Barista Qualifiers will be advancing to this round.
Oklahoma Daily
Remembering the Cookie Queen
While heading home from an art walk last fall, Erin Siobhan Smith passed by the Cookie Cottage on downtown Norman’s Main Street. Smith saw her friend Shannon Hanchett performing one of the most “Shannon-esque” acts: Sitting beside a homeless woman, offering help and warmth to the woman who had stopped outside Hanchett’s cottage looking for a place to rest.
Comments / 0