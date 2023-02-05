Eight OU community members presented personal essays during a speaking event Tuesday afternoon in the Oklahoma Memorial Union's Meacham Auditorium. This I Believe: OU 2023 was hosted by First-Year Learning and Engagement in University College. It was originally created in partnership with OU's Institute for the Study of Human Flourishing and funded through a grant from the John Templeton Foundation. After the grant ended in 2018, OU continued to host the event to help first-year students understand the values of the university and develop the means for living well and thriving as college students and citizens, according to This I Believe: OU 2022.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO