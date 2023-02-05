Read full article on original website
impeach Biden
3d ago
just take them around a few north Tulsa liquor stores,will tell them all they need to know
The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma celebrates 50 years
TULSA, Okla. — The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma is celebrating 50 years this week. The diocese held mass on Tuesday in the Holy Family Cathedral in downtown to celebrate the anniversary. Archbishops and priests from the diocese attended. “The diocese mission remains the same, to bring the...
Effort to get Black Wall Street, Greenwood designated as national monument
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to designate Black Wall Street and the Greenwood District as a national monument.
The 10 District: Jenks community looking to rebrand downtown
JENKS, Okla. — A citizen-led effort is looking to rebrand the Jenks Main Street area as The 10 District. FOX23 talked with Bryan Wilks, who is spearheading this movement with his business partner Shae Roach. “We had the talents and abilities to pull something like this off on a...
A Muskogee VA Claims Processor spent the day at Cameron University helping those in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Office of Veteran Affairs hosted their claims processor earlier today. A veteran claims processor was on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members, and their dependents. It occurred from 8:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. in the North Shepler building. A...
Tulsa Task Force tackles homelessness
The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness and Mental Health Task Force is holding a public meeting
15 Best Restaurants in Tahlequah, OK
Want to know the best restaurants in Tahlequah, OK, for a fun mealtime?. Tahlequah is a city in northeast Oklahoma known for its tourist attractions and festivals. The city had over 16,000 inhabitants in 2021. It is the county seat of Cherokee County and capital of the United Keetoowah Band...
A New Leaf’s Transition Academy welcomes second class of students
OWASSO, Okla. — A New Leaf’s Transition Academy welcomed a new group of students on Monday morning. The academy is a two-year life and workforce skills training program for those 18 and older with developmental disabilities or autism. A New Leaf said the goal they have for their...
NSU president announces retirement
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Northeastern State University President Steve Turner announced his plans to retire on Wednesday. Turner will retire as the university’s 19th president later this summer, the university said. “Penny and I feel blessed beyond measure to be part of the NSU story,” Turner said in a...
Breaking Barriers: Osage Casino hires first woman CEO
TULSA, Okla. — Osage Casino has a new CEO. Kimberly Pearson is the first woman in the casino’s history to step into the role. Pearson describes the position as a 24/7, 365-day operation running seven different casinos throughout Green Country. “The best part of the job for me...
She used grief to create art, now see her work displayed in a Tulsa mausoleum
TULSA, Okla. — Local artist, Mery McNett will be showing her artwork from a series called “Grief and the Full Cup of Joy” at the oldest and largest mausoleum in Tulsa. The Abbey Mausoleum was built in 1927. Since then, there have been four additions to the structure which is now 72,000 feet.
First woman in history to become Osage Casino CEO
Okla. — Osage Casinos has a new CEO. Kimberly Pearson is the first woman in history to step into the Chief Executive Officer. Pearson describes the position as a 24/7, 365-day operation running seven different casinos throughout Osage County. “The best part of the job for me I think...
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
"Small but mighty": Tulsa Police Department welcomes 11 new recruits
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department got to know its latest rookie class this week. The department saw 11 new recruits for the Tulsa Police Academy class 2023-125. "With 11 recruits, they are small but mighty and we're happy to have them," TPD said. The department said...
RSU professor uncovers 70 million-year-old fossil, cited in technical journal
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Rogers State University (RSU) assistant professor has been cited in a scientific research journal after he uncovered a fossil vertebrae while traveling through South Africa. Dr. Christen Shelton was on an expedition through KwaZulu-Natal in 2016 when he discovered the fossil of a creature called...
Chinese balloon likely wasn’t successful in gathering intelligence about U.S., OSU professor says
TULSA, Okla. — The unmanned Chinese balloon that flew over the U.S. last week wasn’t the first one of its kind. Experts say there are dozens of them floating around the globe and usually under the radar. The Oklahoma State University launched a research center dedicated to supporting...
New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder
A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma names CEO
Thomas Fondren is the new CEO of Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, the practice said Feb. 6. Mr. Fondren previously served as senior vice president of physician services and chief development officer at Healthcare Partners Investments, according to a news release shared with Becker's. He also worked as area vice presidentt at CorVel Healthcare corporation where he managed care operations in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri.
Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The 10th annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival took place Saturday afternoon. The event took place at The Big 10 Ballroom, near E. Apache St. and N. Peoria Ave., and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event featured Black vendors, spoken words, a fashion show and live music.
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
