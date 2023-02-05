Read full article on original website
#8 Virginia bounces back win with 63-50 win over #22 N.C. State
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After an average performance against Virginia Tech, #8 Virginia got back to playing Cavaliers basketball. Jayden Gardner scored 18 points, Reece Beekman added 15 and No. 8 Virginia cooled off No. 22 North Carolina State 63-50. The Cavaliers handed the Wolfpack their second loss in 10 games and moved into a share of first place with Clemson and Pittsburgh in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Wolfpack arrived leading the ACC with an average of 79.6 points and were 19-2 when scoring at least 70, but they became the 38th consecutive ACC opponent held below 70 points at John Paul Jones Arena. Terquavion Smith led N.C. State with 19 points.
Lynchburg lacrosse picked as preseason favorite in ODAC poll
Four teams collected more than 90 points with the University of the Lynchburg topping the chart following a vote of the league's head coaches towards the 2023 ODAC Men's Lacrosse Preseason Poll. The Hornets secured 10 first place votes to power the defending league champs to 120 markers atop the 12-team table.
ODAC Notebook 2/7/23: Averett wrestling upsets Roanoke, earns split of season title
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — In their first season in the ODAC, Averett University wrestling is already claiming the schools first piece of a championship. The Cougars (18-10, 5-1 ODAC) defeated Roanoke (8-4, 5-1 ODAC) 27-12, handing the Maroons their first conference loss of the season. With Washington and Lee (11-2, 5-1 ODAC) also wrapping its regular season, and with no automatic team qualifier for the national tournament in NCAA wrestling, the ODAC will recognize all three teams as their 2022-23 champions.
History Breakdown: 70 years of changes for ABC 13
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — WSET-TV, formerly WLVA Radio (1930) and WLVA-TV (1953) was founded on February 8, 1953, by Edward and Phillip Allen operating as Lynchburg Broadcast Corporation. WLVA-TV, the first station in Virginia to operate with maximum authorized power and coverage, was originally a CBS affiliate before changing...
Lynchburg Hillcats unveil 2023 coaching staff
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Hillcats, in conjunction with the Cleveland Guardians, have announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season. The Hillcats will be led by a new manager this season, Jordan Smith. Entering his 5th season of coaching within the Guardians organization, Smith most recently served as the manager for the Arizona Complex League team. Prior to that, Smith spent 2019 and 2021 in Lake County as the bench coach. His staff will consist of pitching coach Tony Arnold, hitting coach Ordomar Valdez, and Yan Rivera as the bench coach. Franklin Sammons is returning for a second season as the athletic trainer.
$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing
(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
Typewriters, tape and transitions to the WSET of today
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Wednesday marks 70 years since WSET aired its first television program. It started as WLVA, but the call letters aren't the only things that are different today. Former anchor Michelle Wright and former sports director Dennis Carter both started at the station in the early...
A growing threat - stolen guns in Central Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 1,369 stolen guns. That's the number of guns reported to several law enforcement agencies in Central Virginia over the last four years. A teen used one of them to kill a man. According to a report last summer from Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest...
Devils Backbone Brewing Company to feature ads in 'The Big Game'
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Nellysford brewery is taking the spotlight in "The Big Game" this Sunday, as two teams face off on the gridiron. The Devils Backbone Brewing Company team will run two ads during the game. One will be for Vienna Lager, the other for Orange...
Lynchburg's Famous Anthony's is closing for good
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The doors at Famous Anthony's in Lynchburg are closing for the last time this weekend on Sunday. The restaurant took to Facebook to make the announcement, letting the community know the news. "We appreciate the love and support you all have provided us over the...
'Father of the station:' The late Jim Stapleton's impact on WSET
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 70 years ago, on February 8, 1953, WLVA-TV went on the air, becoming the fourth television station in Virginia. At the time the studio was in Downtown Lynchburg on Church Street. You can’t talk about the history of WSET without starting with who we consider...
Horizon Behavioral Health to offer scholarships to Central Virginia educators
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health is taking steps to support the advancement of trauma-sensitive practices in schools. Horizon will offer five scholarships to local educators and school administrators to attend the National Creating Trauma-Sensitive Schools Conference in Houston, Texas on February 20 through 21. In addition, 10...
Benny's Soldatos opens in Bedford after ribbon cutting
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Benny's Soldatos held its ribbon cutting on Friday, making it their 28th location. Kristen Bowen said that the business has no plans of slowing down, with locations 29, 30, and 31 already in the works. Bowen is in charge of Franchise Sales and Business Development,...
Gaining daylight with a warm, and at times wet, week ahead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Each day this week, we will gain an additional 2 minutes of daylight. You'll start to notice the earlier sunrises and later sunsets between now and the beginning of March. In March, we spring forward, shifting the daylight hours but rapidly increasing daylight hours each day.
Firefighters say the 'Fill the Boot' campaign hit new fundraising record in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department went to social media to thank everyone who contributed to its "Fill the Boot" campaign last fall. Lynchburg Fire Department said this campaign was on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Lynchburg Fire Department, station three helped present...
The Good Feet Store Helping You Love Your Feet Again
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Good Feet Store look to make the customer experience from walking in and leaving in some new insoles the best. The staff use their three step process to help figure out what is best for you. Kaci got to find out about the process and how the help can range from your feet, knees and your back.
Lynchburg City Schools is seeking applicants for E.C. Glass principal position
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After more than a month of gathering staff, student, and community input, Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) has developed a candidate profile for the E. C. Glass High School principal position and is now seeking applicants. The candidate profile, which can be found on the E....
'A little more diversified:' Lynchburg locals on what businesses they want to see downtown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Launch LYH is a contest run by the Downtown Lynchburg Association to help bring new small businesses to the area. It's designed like the TV show Shark Tank, in that participants will pitch their business ideas to a panel, in hopes of their project being funded.
'A little bit of everything:' Bless this Food open in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — Bless this Food recently opened in Madison Heights, and owner Consuela Greene said that they have a little bit of everything - Soul food, comfort food, dessert, and more. Greene used to live in the area, and she said that she chose to bring...
Fort Avenue reopening after temporary fire closure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The 4000 block of Fort Avenue was closed for traffic as of noon on Wednesday but by 1 p.m. crews were working to get the road back open. There were no injuries reported but officials told ABC13 that an upstairs apartment in a two-story building had caught fire.
