WKYT 27
Hatton named 2023 “SEC Legend”
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky All-American Vernon Hatton will represent the Wildcats as a member of the 2023 Southeastern Conference Legends at the SEC Tournament. Hatton, who helped lead UK to the 1958 national championship, will be among 14 men honored at the league tournament at Bridgestone Arena. The...
WKYT 27
Kentucky breaks SEC win streak in double-digit loss to Arkansas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The Cats fell to Arkansas in their first conference loss in seven games. Kentucky came up short in a physical battle against the Razorbacks, ending a six-game SEC win streak with the 88-73 loss. Oscar Tshiebwe had a low-scoring performance with just seven points and seven...
aseaofblue.com
Official from Kentucky vs. Arkansas was reportedly yelling at fans going into halftime
Tuesday night in Rupp Arena was not a good showing from the Kentucky Wildcats as they were run off the floor in the second half in an 88-73 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Aside from the Cats’ performance, it was also a poor showing from the officials, especially in the first half, which had the Rupp Arena crowd booing and chanting “refs you suck.”
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks After Kentucky's 88-73 Loss to Arkansas
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to media following the Wildcats' ugly 88-73 home loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night. The short press conference can be seen above. More on the loss to Arkansas HERE. Kentucky will return to action on Saturday afternoon, hitting ...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Kentucky's Controversial Firing
The Kentucky athletic department fired a longtime men's basketball usher over the weekend. Doug, who is better known as The Blue Coat, was fired after 19 years for giving the Florida bench "the bird" after Kentucky won. He was even caught on camera as you can see here: Doug "The Blue Coat" ...
Beloved Kentucky Basketball Usher Fired for Action Toward Florida Fans
Well, Rupp Arena has lost one Blue Coat. The ushers are a staple at Kentucky basketball games, but one man just lost his gig. After the ESPN cameras caught Doug giving a rowdy group of Florida Gators fans the bird, the University of Kentucky stepped in. For those that aren’t...
aseaofblue.com
Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology shows the importance of Kentucky vs. Arkansas
The Kentucky Wildcats are currently on a six-game SEC winning streak and now sit in 4th place in the SEC standings. With eight games remaining in the regular season, Kentucky is still fighting for an NCAA Tournament spot after a rough start to the season, as evidenced by the majority of bracketology projections.
Arkansas Recipe Calls for Four Kentucky L's
Razorbacks Have Chance to Make Series Run Against Wildcats
WKYT 27
UK’s Cason Wallace repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK freshman guard Cason Wallace has been named SEC freshman of the week for the second week in a row. After missing the Ole Miss game, Wallace returned to the starting lineup and led the Cats with 20 points in a 72-67 win over the Gators. He also added three rebounds, three blocks and a pair of assists. The freshman from Dallas scored 10 of Kentucky’s final 16 points in the game, including seven of the final 10. The contest was Wallace’s 14th double-figure scoring game of the season and the second 20-point performance.
WKYT 27
EKU shortstop Logan Thomason voted ASUN preseason defensive player of the year
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University shortstop Logan Thomason was voted by fans as the ASUN Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced last week from its Atlanta, Georgia headquarters. The Richmond, Kentucky native made just seven errors in 251 chances last season for a 97.2...
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends announce new coaching staff
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Legends announced new additions to their coaching staff on Monday. Joining Legends Manager and former MLB Catcher Barry Lyons are Pitching Coach Cameron Roth, Hitting Coach Enohel Polanco, and Defense Coach Bryan Swalley. Roth pitched professionally for parts of three seasons before retiring from...
WKYT 27
Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
WKYT 27
Augusta National Women’s amateur announces two finalists from UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament will include two finalists from UK. Jensen Castle and Laney Frye from the University of Kentucky have both been selected as finalists. The first two rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club,...
gotodestinations.com
Fabulous Breakfast Spots in Lexington 2023 – (With Photos)
Looking for the best breakfast in Lexington, Kentucky? Well, buckle up breakfast lovers because you’re in for a wild and delicious ride!. So, grab a fork and knife, and let’s dive into the tastiest breakfast spots beautiful Lexington, Kentucky has to offer!. DV8 Kitchen. DV8 Kitchen is a...
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
garrardcentralrecord.com
Kentucky Crafted Market returns to Kentucky Horse Park March 11-12
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 6, 2023) — The Kentucky Crafted Market, the Kentucky Arts Council’s showcase event, featuring the best visual art and craft in the commonwealth, will return March 11-12 to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Lexington. This year’s event marks the 40th anniversary of...
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
WKYT 27
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
lanereport.com
New COO at Lexington Clinic
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington Clinic welcomes Gary Lake as its Chief Operating Officer – Surgical & Technical Services. Lake joins us from Midwest Medical in Wisconsin, where he served as the COO and led healthcare operations and designed business solutions alongside C-suite executives to direct project teams for a successful merger and transition of all systems, processes and operations, integrating departments and staff with the acquiring entity.
Before Hamilton and Burr: Kentucky’s famous Bardstown duel of 1801
Before the famous 1803 duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, a duel took place in Kentucky between two prominent men, Dr. James Chambers and John Rowan.
