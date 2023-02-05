Read full article on original website
WMTW
Dozens of Maine soldiers deploy to the Middle East
BANGOR, Maine — Three dozen Maine soldiers are being deployed to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony was held in Bangor Tuesday morning for 36 members of the 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation unit of the Maine National Guard. The deployment was first announced last year. The unit will deploy...
mynbc5.com
Dozens of soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard deploy for year-long mission
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Dozens of soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard are deploying to the U.S. Central Command for up to a year. The Vermont Army National Guard held a ceremony Saturday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington. The soldiers have been preparing for...
Mass. National Guard personnel deployed to Middle East
Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard were feted Sunday at a send-off ceremony before being deployed to various locations across the Middle East to support the United States’ ongoing military actions against ISIS.
WCAX
Hay truck fire damages historic Stowe building
Hay truck fire damages historic Stowe building
WCAX
Police investigating hoax reports of school shootings across Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - At least 21 schools across Vermont received threats of school shootings on Wednesday, and police say all of them were hoaxes. That’s about 10% of the schools in Vermont. Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said the calls came in between 8:30 a.m. and 11...
WCAX
The inside story on Vermont's unclaimed $119M
The inside story on Vermont's unclaimed $119M
Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes
Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont’s Food Waste Laws are Popular, But Vexing Issues Remain
New research on Vermont’s first-in-the-nation food waste law and single-use plastics ban identifies areas for improvement. Many Vermonters have bought into the state's pioneering food waste laws, but confusion and frustration remain among some residents and businesses, UVM research finds. Photo: USDA. by Basil Waugh, University of Vermont Vermonters...
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
WCAX
Chatbots in Class: Vt. colleges weigh risks and opportunities of ChatGPT
Chatbots in Class: Vt. colleges weigh risks and opportunities of ChatGPT
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Vermont
There’s nothing more fun than planning for a trip in a place you love. While it can certainly be overwhelming, the excitement of coming across the perfect spot is worth the search. While Vermont might not be the largest state in the USA, it offers plenty when it comes to unique spots to spend the night in New England. From quaint towns to mountain retreats and ski resorts to main street, there’s something for just about everyone. Whether you’ve got an extended family coming along or you’re just looking for something quiet with a fire pit or a couple, we’ve found some of the best vacation rentals in Vermont across a few different budgets. Even the best hotels (move over Trapp Family Lodge!) and award-winning bed and breakfasts can’t compete with these! So, make your way to Vermont to enjoy the covered bridges, farmer’s markets, and mountain tops.
WCAX
Governor takes aim at budget adjustment passed by Vt. House
Governor takes aim at budget adjustment passed by Vt. House
WCAX
Federal hate crime initiative aimed at Vt. high school students
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. attorney’s office for the state of Vermont is launching a series of presentations in Vermont high schools aimed at educating students about hate crimes. The nationwide effort kicked off last year following the deadly mass shooting that killed 10 Black people at a...
WCAX
Vermont alcohol report shows increase in deaths
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alcohol is Vermont’s most abused substance and it has been a cause of concern for a long time, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Now, a new report from 2017 to 2021 shows 36% more people died because of alcohol use. Vermont’s highest...
Details of Chinese spy balloon shoot-down: Virginia F-22 blasted object with Sidewinder missile just 6 miles off SC coast
Air fuel tankers from North Carolina and South Carolina helped supply an F-22 from Virginia, which fired the Sidewinder missile.
WCAX
Rental assistance voucher program targets families
Rental assistance voucher program targets families
Vermont to become first state to ban CFL lightbulb sales
As of Feb. 17, Vermont will become the first state to ban the sale of compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) bulbs.
WCAX
Report: Vt. smoking cessation funding falls short
Report: Vt. smoking cessation funding falls short
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
WCAX
Made in VT: Junction Fiber Mill
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Even on wintery Vermont days, there’s warmth in the making in White River Junction. “We take raw wool from New England sheep farms and turn it into absolutely gorgeous yarn,” said Peggy Allen, co-owner of Junction Fiber Mill. Allen knows all the details about wool. “My husband and I have a sheep farm in White River Junction. It’s Savage Heart Farm, we raise Colored Corriedale and I was finding it more and more difficult to find mills where we could process our roughly 230 pounds of wool.”
