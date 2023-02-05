Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Vermont alcohol report shows increase in deaths
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alcohol is Vermont’s most abused substance and it has been a cause of concern for a long time, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Now, a new report from 2017 to 2021 shows 36% more people died because of alcohol use. Vermont’s highest...
WCAX
Hay truck fire damages historic Stowe building
Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. St. Michael’s College president to step down. Updated: 4 hours...
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
WCAX
AI in Class: Vt. colleges weigh risks and opportunities of ChatGPT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chatbots have the ability to do nearly any writing task, forcing many college instructors to adapt. The University of Vermont recently held two town hall meetings to hear faculty’s experience with the computer program ChatGPT. Ongoing conversations are also happening at St. Michael’s College. Both institutions said that while they’re working to stay ahead of academic dishonesty, they’re also looking to see how students can take advantage of ChatGPT productively.
WCAX
Governor takes aim at budget adjustment passed by Vt. House
BHS Girls Basketball give speech calling for systemic change before tipoff. Players on the Burlington High School Girl's Basketball give speech amid racist actions at sporting events. Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawmakers from our region are laying...
WCAX
Police investigating hoax reports of school shootings across Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - At least 21 schools across Vermont received threats of school shootings on Wednesday, and police say all of them were hoaxes. That’s about 10% of the schools in Vermont. Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said the calls came in between 8:30 a.m. and 11...
mychamplainvalley.com
Threats to Vermont schools likely part of nationwide hoax
South Burlington police have given the all-clear after converging on the Rice Memorial High School campus Wednesday in response to a call of an “active threat.”. Meanwhile, Vermont State Police said law enforcement across Vermont and the U.S. have received calls that report threats of violence at schools. None of the threats have been deemed credible and appear to be part of a nationwide campaign.
BlueCross withdrawal from ACO has Vermont’s primary care practices worried
Providers say the private insurer’s decision not to participate in OneCare for 2023 is “destabilizing” to payment programs they have come to rely on. Read the story on VTDigger here: BlueCross withdrawal from ACO has Vermont’s primary care practices worried.
WCAX
Building Futures: BOCES students learn trades on the job
Authorities say a Bristol woman was arrested Sunday in connection with a stolen car and that another suspect remains on the run. A suspect in a Burlington shooting over the weekend pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges of second-degree attempted murder. Crews battle South Burlington house fire. Updated:...
WCAX
Burlington officials showcase pod shelters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
Underground Workshop's Sunday Update seeks student perspective
Introducing a weekly "call and response" format for the Underground Workshop, seeking commentary from Vermont's students. Read the story on VTDigger here: Underground Workshop's Sunday Update seeks student perspective.
Burlington High girls’ basketball team calls out ‘culture of racism’ in Vermont school sports
The Burlington captains ended the statement declaring, “hate has no place here,” as cheers and applause erupted from the Burlington and Champlain Valley sides of the gymnasium. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington High girls’ basketball team calls out ‘culture of racism’ in Vermont school sports.
WCAX
St. Michael’s College president to step down
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The president of St. Michael’s College is retiring. Lorraine Sterritt made the announcement to the school community Tuesday. She’s stepping down effective June 30. Sterritt took the post in 2018, becoming the first woman to lead the liberal arts college. The board of trustees...
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council divided on best approach to community input on police oversight
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council is at odds when it comes to what path they believe is best to establish community oversight of policing. On the ballot this Town Meeting Day, voters will decide whether or not to amend the city's charter and create a Community Control Board. This body would be given the power to investigate misconduct, discipline or fire officers (including the chief), and form an investigative unit.
Winooski school superintendent leaving for Northeast Kingdom
Sean McMannon will leave in June to become superintendent of the Kingdom East School District.
newportdispatch.com
Newport woman awarded vehicle from car-donation nonprofit
NEWPORT – A Newport mother recently received a donated car that is helping bring relief from her family’s transportation struggles. Jessica Corr was awarded a 2004 Nissan Altima from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. The organization was founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s...
WCAX
Gurung sentencing delayed as lawyer seeks new competency exam
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sentencing has been delayed for the Burlington man convicted in the 2017 murder of his wife with a meat cleaver after his lawyer asked for a new competency exam. Aita Gurung was convicted in November by a jury that rejected his insanity defense. Defense attorney Sandra...
Newport corrections staff voice ‘no confidence’ in prison’s interim superintendent
According to the Vermont State Employees’ Association, which represents workers across the state’s corrections system, 66 of 68 staff security workers at the Northern State Correctional Facility signed onto the letter of no confidence. Read the story on VTDigger here: Newport corrections staff voice ‘no confidence’ in prison’s interim superintendent.
WCAX
Vt. kidney donor to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hinesburg woman is gearing up to hike Africa’s highest peak, and she should be up there just in time for World Kidney Day. Hinesburg’s Maureen Murphy would not describe herself as an ‘overly generous’ person, but some people might not believe that. Three years ago, an acquaintance needed a kidney. She threw her name on a list of potential donors and thought nothing else of it.
Comments / 0