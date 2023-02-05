Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Beech Grove firemen respond to early morning auto accident
An unidentified woman was taken by ambulance to Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital on Tuesday morning after she was injured in a single vehicle auto accident that occurred just west of Jasper. The volunteers of the Beech Grove Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Farm to...
kjas.com
Wreck at Dam B injures 3 and closes bridge for hours
Three people are reported to have been injured in a three vehicle auto crash that occurred on Sunday evening on the Highway 190 bridge crossing Dam B between Jasper and Woodville. The crash involving an eighteen wheeled tractor trailer truck and two cars occurred shortly before 9:00 on the two...
Lufkin, Texas Teen Ejected After Scary Rollover Accident
Monday afternoon right before 4 PM, I got a message about a bad accident in front of the Kings Row Mobile Home Park on US HWY 69 South going toward Huntington. One of the drivers was ejected into the middle of the highway and things did not look good. Now...
kjas.com
Jasper County resident undergoing treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning
The East End Fire Department says a Jasper County resident is undergoing hospital treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning following a Tuesday morning incident. According to information released by the department, it began when Eric Montes of McAdams Propane went to the house on County Road 279 to check on a space heater, and he called 911 when he realized that the homeowner was disoriented and showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.
kjas.com
Closed plywood mill site could soon come to life providing jobs to Jasper
If all goes as planned, the old Louisiana Pacific Plywood Mill on the east side of town, which has been dark and silent for many years now, could soon return to life with the sound of saws and hammers as Gated Rentals, a Houston Area firm re-opens the facility with the goal of producing small affordable compact homes for what is known as mini-home communities.
kjas.com
Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont
KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
There is a 24-Foot-Tall Working Fire Hydrant in Beaumont, Texas
This is just another example that everything truly is bigger in Texas. Recently I was scrolling through social media when a gigantic fire hydrant caught my attention. The fire hydrant stuck out like a sore thumb because it looks like it has the same markings as a Dalmatian dog. I had no idea that the largest working fire hydrant in the world is located in Beaumont, Texas!
KFDM-TV
Jasper Dollar General burglars caught on camera, PD seeking help in identifying suspects
Jasper — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of burglarizing the Dollar General in Jasper. In the early morning hours of February 6, deputies responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General on Highway 63 West in Jasper.
kjas.com
He was driving THAT at high speed?
Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham says after 911 dispatchers received reports of the same man driving recklessly and dangerously on eight different days, deputies finally caught him. Meanwhile, the vehicle that he was driving appeared to be held together with tape, glue, and a prayer. Windham says numerous complaints came...
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
KLTV
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
City of Lufkin to discontinue glass recycling, citing ‘continued contamination’
LUKFIN, Texas (KETK) – As of Feb. 28, the City of Lufkin is discontinuing glass recycling due to continued contamination. According to a release, after the city took a load to the recycling center in Houston, officials were told that there was too much contamination in the load for the recycling center to take it. […]
KLTV
Lufkin City Council considers re-zoning for new hotel in Garden District Shopping Village
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The proposal is for a new Home 2 Suites by Hilton Extended Stay Hotel that would consist of four stories with 92 guest rooms. Lufkin Hotel II, LLC, has requested a special use permit for the hotel to be built within the Garden District Shopping Village at 3701 S. Medford Dr.
kjas.com
Big Thicket issuing 75 FREE hog trap permits while they last
The Big Thicket National Preserve has announced that they are issuing FREE hog trap permits. According to the entity, they are issuing a total of 75 permits while they last. They began giving them away on Monday, and as of Tuesday they have plenty more to give away. Big Thicket...
Buna community mourning loss of Central Baptist Church deacon following 'tragic fall accident'
BUNA, Texas — The Buna community and members of a Jasper County church are mourning the loss of a well-known deacon. David Moore was a deacon at Central Baptist Church. While the Jasper County Sheriff's Office is investigating his death, Public Information Officer Karli Cherry told 12News officials believe Saturday's incident was a tragic accident.
kjas.com
Hit and run incident in Vernon Parish leaves woman dead
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft and Louisiana State Police are looking for a vehicle and it's driver following a hit and run incident that occurred on Friday, leaving a woman dead. Officers with Louisiana State Police Troop E said the incident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Saturday night on Louisiana...
Man arrested for murder after Polk County stabbing
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 67-year-old man was arrested in Polk County on Feb. 2 after officials said an argument turned into a fatal stabbing. According to the sheriff’s office, the stabbing took place near the 2500 block of FM 2610. When officials arrived, Michael Shane Treadway, 47, was found dead after being allegedly […]
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Feb 6th, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
kjas.com
Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church
A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Police investigating Sunday night shooting in city's south end
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after at least one person was injured in a reported shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report that someone had been shot about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of East Virginia St. according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records.
