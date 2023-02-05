Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBurlington, VT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
Visiting The Ben and Jerry's Flavor GraveyardEast Coast TravelerWaterbury, VT
Illegal border crossings, assaults on Border Patrol agents increase in Swanton SectorLauren JessopSwanton, VT
WCAX
New museum exhibit highlights 19th-century Vermonters at work
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit is now open at the Vermont History Museum, highlighting Vermont innovators from the past. It’s called “Vermonters at Work” and it was curated by local artist and designer Sarah-Lee Terrat. The exhibit is made up of antique photographs, fine art...
WCAX
Burlington officials showcase pod shelters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
WCAX
Vermont alcohol report shows increase in deaths
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alcohol is Vermont’s most abused substance and it has been a cause of concern for a long time, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Now, a new report from 2017 to 2021 shows 36% more people died because of alcohol use. Vermont’s highest...
WCAX
Catch of the Day: Vt. angler hooks ‘ugly fish’
WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A spooky-looking fish was reeled in this weekend. An angler reeled in the unusual-looking chain pickerel this past weekend at Sabin Pond in Woodbury. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials the pictures posted online are getting some nationwide attention. Biologist Shawn Good says even though it might...
mynbc5.com
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain
A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
WCAX
Building Futures: BOCES students learn trades on the job
WCAX
Costco readies for full-time gas pumps
mynbc5.com
Hay trailer catches fire on Main Street in Stowe
STOWE, Vt. — A trailer carrying bundles of hay went up in flames in Stowe on Tuesday in the middle of Main Street. In a video sent to NBC5 by a viewer, the trailer can be seen completely engulfed in flames. The fire started around 10 a.m. this morning.
WCAX
Freezing temps bring back public ice skating to Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Parks & Recreation was finally able to open the Airport Park ice skating rink thanks to the freezing weather over the weekend. The rink is usually open from January to February but had to open a little later this year because of warm temperatures. People at the rink say they were happy to be able to now enjoy the space.
newportdispatch.com
Newport woman awarded vehicle from car-donation nonprofit
NEWPORT – A Newport mother recently received a donated car that is helping bring relief from her family’s transportation struggles. Jessica Corr was awarded a 2004 Nissan Altima from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. The organization was founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s...
vt-world.com
Roxbury Country Store
Co-publisher’s note: I thought of starting a series on “Favorite Country/Convenience Stores” well over a year ago and I think I picked the perfect person/store to start out with–Randy Whitney and the Roxbury Country Store–who represents why we love these treasures so much. They really are the glue that holds their community together. Please email or send in your favorite store and why to: sales@vt-world.com so that we may continue this series for many weeks ahead. -GH.
WCAX
Police investigating hoax reports of school shootings across Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - At least 21 schools across Vermont received threats of school shootings on Wednesday, and police say all of them were hoaxes. That’s about 10% of the schools in Vermont. Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said the calls came in between 8:30 a.m. and 11...
WCAX
AI in Class: Vt. colleges weigh risks and opportunities of ChatGPT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chatbots have the ability to do nearly any writing task, forcing many college instructors to adapt. The University of Vermont recently held two town hall meetings to hear faculty’s experience with the computer program ChatGPT. Ongoing conversations are also happening at St. Michael’s College. Both institutions said that while they’re working to stay ahead of academic dishonesty, they’re also looking to see how students can take advantage of ChatGPT productively.
mynbc5.com
Henry's Diner listed for sale in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're looking to be the new owner of a Burlington landmark, this may be your chance. Henry's Diner is on the market for $275,000. According to the listing, the current owners are ready to retire after running the restaurant for 19 years. The listing states...
tourcounsel.com
CityPlace Burlington | Shopping mall in Vermont
CityPlace Burlington (previously named Burlington Square Mall and Burlington Town Center) was a formerly enclosed shopping mall. Located on the Church Street Marketplace open-air mall in Burlington, Vermont, United States, it opened in 1976. The mall's anchor stores were Macy's and L.L.Bean. The western portion of the mall closed in fall 2017 for redevelopment.
WCAX
BHS athletes call for systemic change after racially insensitive incidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ahead of Tuesday night’s rescheduled game between Champlain Valley Union High School and Burlington High School, the BHS girls basketball team took to center court to call for systemic change. It comes after several racially insensitive incidents happened across high school sports in Vermont, including...
WCAX
Governor takes aim at budget adjustment passed by Vt. House
mynbc5.com
Police investigating hoax school threat Rice Memorial High School
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington is being investigated after a false threat was called into the school on Wednesday morning. None of these threats is believed to be credible, and the incidents appear to be hoaxes. Police were called to the school for...
