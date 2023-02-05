Person shot during carjacking near Tampa: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was shot during an apparent carjacking near Tampa on Saturday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person was shot at a Shell gas station near E. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. and I-4 at around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said the shooting was related to a carjacking, but did not provide additional details.

