Person shot during carjacking near Tampa: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was shot during an apparent carjacking near Tampa on Saturday.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person was shot at a Shell gas station near E. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. and I-4 at around 9:30 p.m.
Deputies said the shooting was related to a carjacking, but did not provide additional details.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 5