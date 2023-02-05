An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department:. On 1/5/23, Deputies Jarrett Carr and Brentley Patrick were dispatched to Ellison Bend Rd in Southern Whitley County regarding a physical domestic. While en route to the call, dispatch provided a vehicle description that was involved in the domestic and reported it had left the scene. Deputy Patrick passed the vehicle on Wolfe Creek River Rd and turned to perform a traffic stop. The vehicle then veered off and wrecked into a ditch before Deputy Patrick had a chance to catch up. A male that was involved in the domestic situation was located in the vehicle. The operator was transported by EMS to Baptist Hospital. After conducting an investigation, it was determined the male passenger potentially caused the collision by reaching with his foot across to the driver’s side and applying the brakes.

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO