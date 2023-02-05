Read full article on original website
Man arrested after 2-day pursuit following crash in Campbell County
A man is in custody after a two-day pursuit following a crash on the interstate in Campbell County on Friday morning.
THP: Man who ran from troopers after Campbell Co. crash in custody, facing assault charge
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a 32-year-old man was in custody as of Saturday morning, after they said he crashed on I-75 in Campbell County and then ran into the woods the morning of Feb. 3. They said a trooper received a call about the...
WYSH AM 1380
THP captures suspect after lengthy search
A two-day long search for a suspect ended Saturday morning in Campbell County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Daniel Portillo had been involved in a traffic accident on I-75 in Campbell County on Friday morning, but when troopers arrived to investigate, he fled into the woods. A search was conducted on the ground and from the air but Portillo was not immediately located.
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting in Gatlinburg
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday.
Murder trial starts for Knoxville man accused of killing van driver on Central Street
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County jury this week will have to decide if a gunman acted carelessly or with intent in February 2021 when he shot and killed a woman in North Knoxville traffic. Tamaralynn Russell, 38, was shot in the head while driving a van the afternoon...
wymt.com
Whitley County man arrested, charged with multiple charges
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police Deputy Jarrett Carr arrested Daniel Chandler, 42 of Rockholds, during a traffic stop on Tidal Wave Road in Whitley County overnight. In a Facebook post, officials with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Carr organized an investigation and seized suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and suboxone.
sam1039.com
Knox County Man Found With Meth After Running From Police
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says deputies were patrolling in the Swan Pond area when they noticed a man run out of a house on Terrapin Hollow Road. When deputies told him to stop, he continued to flee on foot. The man, 62-year-old Randall Perkins, was caught and while being questioned, was found to be in possession of several baggies of suspected methamphetamine. Perkins was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and fleeing or evading police. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Fatal stabbing under investigation by Knoxville Police
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Mark Venson, 56, of Knoxville and has been charged with second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing. Venson was booked Monday night at […]
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested After Crashing Into Ditch Following Alleged Domestic Situation
An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department:. On 1/5/23, Deputies Jarrett Carr and Brentley Patrick were dispatched to Ellison Bend Rd in Southern Whitley County regarding a physical domestic. While en route to the call, dispatch provided a vehicle description that was involved in the domestic and reported it had left the scene. Deputy Patrick passed the vehicle on Wolfe Creek River Rd and turned to perform a traffic stop. The vehicle then veered off and wrecked into a ditch before Deputy Patrick had a chance to catch up. A male that was involved in the domestic situation was located in the vehicle. The operator was transported by EMS to Baptist Hospital. After conducting an investigation, it was determined the male passenger potentially caused the collision by reaching with his foot across to the driver’s side and applying the brakes.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested and Charged with Assault After Police Respond to an Alleged Assault Complaint
An Eastern Kentucky Man was arrested and charged with assault Friday afternoon after police responded to an alleged assault complaint. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested 48 year old James Paul Killion of Corbin at 3pm Friday Afternoon. The arrest happened off Horse Creek Road, after...
Jellico man arrested in connection to Campbell County shooting
A Jellico man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
sam1039.com
Man Is Arrested On Drug Charges After Refusing To Leave Laurel County Business
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Stephen Walker and Deputy Wes Brown were dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a man had been asked by staff to leave and had refused. Deputies arrived to find 43-year-old Alonzo Colson Brown of Barbourville there. During the investigation Brown was found in possession of hypodermic needles, and suspected methamphetamine along with more drug paraphernalia. Brown was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
KPD: One dead after stabbing at apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fatal stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to The Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive around 12:05 a.m. and found a man on a staircase with multiple stab wounds, KPD said.
Redhead Murders: Students help identify more victims in decades old case
New research from high school students in Tennessee shows a single person could be responsible for a string of killings known as the "Redhead Murders."
wymt.com
Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop. Wayne County deputies stopped a car on Highway 833 after noticing the license plate expired in 2021. Deputies learned the driver had a suspended license, was wanted on a warrant and was a person...
wvlt.tv
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
WATE
THP: Pedestrian killed while walking across highway in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the highway in Morgan County on Monday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. In the report, law enforcement responded around 12:05 p.m. after 81-year-old Wade Nance was hit when crossing over...
WATE
Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested
A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. News at 11 on...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.
WBIR
KCSO responds to car that crashed into Gibbs High School
The Knox County Sheriff's patrol responded to reports of a car on the side of the school around 7:15 p.m. The driver is at UT Medical being evaluated.
WBIR
