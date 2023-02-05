ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

THP captures suspect after lengthy search

A two-day long search for a suspect ended Saturday morning in Campbell County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Daniel Portillo had been involved in a traffic accident on I-75 in Campbell County on Friday morning, but when troopers arrived to investigate, he fled into the woods. A search was conducted on the ground and from the air but Portillo was not immediately located.
Whitley County man arrested, charged with multiple charges

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police Deputy Jarrett Carr arrested Daniel Chandler, 42 of Rockholds, during a traffic stop on Tidal Wave Road in Whitley County overnight. In a Facebook post, officials with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Carr organized an investigation and seized suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and suboxone.
Knox County Man Found With Meth After Running From Police

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says deputies were patrolling in the Swan Pond area when they noticed a man run out of a house on Terrapin Hollow Road. When deputies told him to stop, he continued to flee on foot. The man, 62-year-old Randall Perkins, was caught and while being questioned, was found to be in possession of several baggies of suspected methamphetamine. Perkins was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and fleeing or evading police. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Fatal stabbing under investigation by Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Mark Venson, 56, of Knoxville and has been charged with second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing. Venson was booked Monday night at […]
Whitley County Man Arrested After Crashing Into Ditch Following Alleged Domestic Situation

An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department:. On 1/5/23, Deputies Jarrett Carr and Brentley Patrick were dispatched to Ellison Bend Rd in Southern Whitley County regarding a physical domestic. While en route to the call, dispatch provided a vehicle description that was involved in the domestic and reported it had left the scene. Deputy Patrick passed the vehicle on Wolfe Creek River Rd and turned to perform a traffic stop. The vehicle then veered off and wrecked into a ditch before Deputy Patrick had a chance to catch up. A male that was involved in the domestic situation was located in the vehicle. The operator was transported by EMS to Baptist Hospital. After conducting an investigation, it was determined the male passenger potentially caused the collision by reaching with his foot across to the driver’s side and applying the brakes.
Man Is Arrested On Drug Charges After Refusing To Leave Laurel County Business

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Stephen Walker and Deputy Wes Brown were dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a man had been asked by staff to leave and had refused. Deputies arrived to find 43-year-old Alonzo Colson Brown of Barbourville there. During the investigation Brown was found in possession of hypodermic needles, and suspected methamphetamine along with more drug paraphernalia. Brown was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
KPD: One dead after stabbing at apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fatal stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to The Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive around 12:05 a.m. and found a man on a staircase with multiple stab wounds, KPD said.
Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop. Wayne County deputies stopped a car on Highway 833 after noticing the license plate expired in 2021. Deputies learned the driver had a suspended license, was wanted on a warrant and was a person...
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested

Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.
