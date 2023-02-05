Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Enjoy sweet treats at these Cleveland area chocolate shopsJackie MyersCleveland, OH
Related
News-Herald.com
As trade deadline approaches, Bickerstaff happy with Cavaliers’ roster
The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. Feb. 9, which means this is the time when the rumor mill gets extremely busy. Marc Stein, formerly of ESPN whose work now appears on Twitter at @TheSteinLine, suggested the Cavaliers have “a strong interest” in Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart.
News-Herald.com
High school girls basketball statistics for Feb. 7
Team FG% FT% Offense Avg. Defense Avg. Differential.
News-Herald.com
Madison boys basketball: Junior JP Dragas claims all-time scoring mark in Blue Streaks history
It was another hot start for JP Dragas when he and Madison took the court against Perry on Feb. 8. After the end of the first quarter, the junior had all 10 of the Blue Streaks’ points. Dragas entered the game 28 points off of Scott Ferra’s mark of...
News-Herald.com
Garland, Allen each score 23, Cavaliers rout Wizards to sweep back-to-back
WASHINGTON — Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece and Donovan Mitchell added 21 to lead the Cavaliers to a 114-91 rout of the Wizards on Feb. 6. All five Cleveland starters were in double figures by halftime, and the Cavaliers won for the fourth time in five games. Evan Mobley finished with 16 points and Isaac Okoro contributed 12.
News-Herald.com
District sites selected for boys basketball tournament
A day after the teams selected their spots in their district brackets, they now know where they will be playing the district semifinals and finals if they advance to that round of the postseason. This year’s tournament draw was different than the past two because the teams did a blind...
News-Herald.com
North tops Perry, 48-40, in girls basketball Top of the Crop showdown
When teams go through the rigors of a high-caliber conference schedule, there could be an inclination to set up an easy game or two down the stretch before tournament time. Perry coach Roy Infalvi Jr. and North coach Paul Force aren’t in that faction. Giving their teams a high-octane,...
News-Herald.com
Geneva vs. Harvey boys basketball: Eagles pull away in final five minutes to prevail, 65-58
For a little over three quarters in a CVC Lake Division tilt Feb. 7, visiting Harvey and Geneva did what young and developing but talented teams often do — alternate moments of demonstrating skill and making aggravating mistakes. Accordingly, the teams traded runs throughout, see-sawing the lead back and...
News-Herald.com
Perry vs. Madison boys basketball: Pirates go on late run to beat rival Blue Streaks, 53-43
After an athletic rebound by Knolan Albert found its way into Dom Magda’s hands as he went into the lane and pulled up just after the free-throw line to make Madison’s deficit just two points against nonconference opponent Perry on Feb. 7. The Blue Streaks called timeout with...
News-Herald.com
Mentor boys basketball rallies to win at Brunswick, clinches share of GCC
Bob Krizancic has been coaching long enough to know a good thing — on a basketball court — when he sees it. What he saw Feb. 7 at Brunswick in the fourth quarter of an 80-66 come-from-behind victory from his young Mentor boys basketball team was pretty darn good.
News-Herald.com
Boys basketball postseason brackets announced; Mentor, Gilmour, Perry, Lake, Beachwood, Richmond Heights among top seeds
Seeds have been selected, brackets have been drawn and in two weeks time, the boys basketball postseason will be here. The district sites for each bracket will be determined at a later date as the Northeast District Athletic Board will determine which locations fit geographically. The News-Herald Coverage area is...
Comments / 0