Cleveland, OH

Garland, Allen each score 23, Cavaliers rout Wizards to sweep back-to-back

WASHINGTON — Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece and Donovan Mitchell added 21 to lead the Cavaliers to a 114-91 rout of the Wizards on Feb. 6. All five Cleveland starters were in double figures by halftime, and the Cavaliers won for the fourth time in five games. Evan Mobley finished with 16 points and Isaac Okoro contributed 12.
CLEVELAND, OH
District sites selected for boys basketball tournament

A day after the teams selected their spots in their district brackets, they now know where they will be playing the district semifinals and finals if they advance to that round of the postseason. This year’s tournament draw was different than the past two because the teams did a blind...
North tops Perry, 48-40, in girls basketball Top of the Crop showdown

When teams go through the rigors of a high-caliber conference schedule, there could be an inclination to set up an easy game or two down the stretch before tournament time. Perry coach Roy Infalvi Jr. and North coach Paul Force aren’t in that faction. Giving their teams a high-octane,...
PERRY, OH

