Lyon County, KY

Lady Wildcat Win Forces Three-Way District Tie for Second Place

The Trigg County Lady Wildcats’ 37-35 win over Livingston Central Monday night has thrown a wrench into the seeding process for the 5th District Tournament. And the Lady Wildcats would have it no other way. The win snapped a three-game district losing streak and forged a three-way tie for...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Storm Wins With Just 4 Players in Wild District Affair Against Caldwell

The Hopkins County Central Storm defeated the Caldwell County Tigers 72-51 in 7th District basketball action Monday night in Mortons Gap. Caldwell was already locked into the No. 3 seed for the district tournament in two weeks. But the win gives Hopkins Central a chance to play for the No. 1 seed when it hosts Madisonville-North Hopkins on Thursday.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Trigg County Claims IronCat Classic Title

Of all the sports slow to rebound from the COVID-19 shutdown, powerlifting was perhaps hit the hardest with the sport just getting back to where it was before 2020. For the first time since 2008, Trigg County hosted the IronCat Classic Saturday at Wildcat Gym. Each lifter’s top bench press and power clean were added for a total lift.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
ATV crash on Lyon County property gets teen a felony charge

An ATV crash last week on Lyon County Water District property resulted in a felony charge for a 15-year-old. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White was called to the Lyon County Water District facility in Suwanee off US 62, after a report of a juvenile riding an ATV without supervision. The...
LYON COUNTY, KY
VIDEO – Travis Perry on Kentucky Career 3-Point Record

Friday night, in Lyon County’s win over Crittenden County, junior Travis Perry became Kentucky’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers for a high school career. And, that is still with one whole year to go. Saturday evening, YourSportsEdge.Com had the chance to talk to Perry about the record, the history he is making, and the stretch run of the basketball season. Take a look.
LYON COUNTY, KY
Lady Rebels Finish Strong in Senior Night Win (w/PHOTOS)

Trailing by a point with three minutes to play on Tuesday against visiting Warren East, the Todd County Central girls’ basketball team closed the game on an 8-0 run to claim a 51-44 Senior Night victory. The win is the Lady Rebels’ second straight to improve to 13-10 ahead...
ELKTON, KY
Dates and Times Set for 8th District Tournaments

The dates and times have now been set for the 2023 8th District basketball tournaments. That action came during a meeting of coaches and athletic directors from the district schools Tuesday morning. This year’s tournament is being hosted by University Heights but is being played on the other side of North Drive at Christian County.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Weakened Blazers Hold Off Fort Campbell 74-71

It’s been almost 15 years since the Fort Campbell boys’ basketball team knocked off University Heights Academy, but with the Blazers missing eight players in the fallout of a bench-clearing altercation with Christian County in their last outing, the Falcons looked to take advantage on Monday. However, despite...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Welfare check leads to drug arrests in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A welfare check on two people who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle turned into drug arrests on Sunday in Caldwell County. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to request for a welfare check on subjects who appeared to be asleep in their car on the Wal-Mart parking lot on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m.
Kuttawa pair arrested on drug charges outside Princeton Walmart

A Kuttawa pair was arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon in Princeton. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office was called to check on two people believed to be asleep in a car in the parking lot of the Princeton Walmart. The two people, 33-year-old Cody Traylor and 26-year-old Courtney Day both of Kuttawa, were awakened by deputies. Through the course of the investigation, the deputies said the two were found to be in possession of an unspecified controlled substance.
PRINCETON, KY
Fort Campbell Takes Fifth Place at Region Swim Meet

The Fort Campbell Falcons will send at least one relay team and two individuals to the state swim meet later this month in Lexington. Fort Campbell finished fifth as a team at the Region I Championships at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center in Hopkinsville. The 200-yard medley relay team of...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Wingo, Ky. woman arrested on drug trafficking charge after traffic stop

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a passenger in Mayfield on Monday, February 6. The traffic stop took place on Ridgeway Street. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, plastic baggies, a glass smoking pipe and a small amount of cash inside a purse in the passenger compartment was found when the vehicle was searched.
MAYFIELD, KY
Max’s Moment – Hoptown Girls Swim 2nd in 200-Yard Medley Relay

The Hopkinsville girls’ 200-yard medley relay team of Lauren Montgomery, Elizabeth Langhi, Riley Robinson, and Livie Jorgensen swam a 1:57.71 on Saturday at the Region One championship, good enough for 2nd place behind Murray High. Check out the performance in this Max’s Moment.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY

