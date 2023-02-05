Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcat Win Forces Three-Way District Tie for Second Place
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats’ 37-35 win over Livingston Central Monday night has thrown a wrench into the seeding process for the 5th District Tournament. And the Lady Wildcats would have it no other way. The win snapped a three-game district losing streak and forged a three-way tie for...
whopam.com
Christian County Schools and University Heights Academy Address Game Altercation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 6, 2023). Christian County Public Schools along with University Heights Academy has announced that the incident which occurred on February 4, 2023, during the CCHS/UHA Boys Basketball Game has been addressed by KHSAA. The individuals involved received disciplinary action from the KHSAA. Disciplinary action for the 10...
yoursportsedge.com
Storm Wins With Just 4 Players in Wild District Affair Against Caldwell
The Hopkins County Central Storm defeated the Caldwell County Tigers 72-51 in 7th District basketball action Monday night in Mortons Gap. Caldwell was already locked into the No. 3 seed for the district tournament in two weeks. But the win gives Hopkins Central a chance to play for the No. 1 seed when it hosts Madisonville-North Hopkins on Thursday.
Webster county crash leaves one injured
The Webster County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to a crash in Sebree on Tuesday at 5:44 p.m.
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg County Claims IronCat Classic Title
Of all the sports slow to rebound from the COVID-19 shutdown, powerlifting was perhaps hit the hardest with the sport just getting back to where it was before 2020. For the first time since 2008, Trigg County hosted the IronCat Classic Saturday at Wildcat Gym. Each lifter’s top bench press and power clean were added for a total lift.
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Clinch No. 3 District Seed by Downing Livingston Central
For the second time this season, Trigg County used a fast start to beat Livingston Central. By virtue of the Wildcats’ 85-61 win Monday, Trigg clinched the No. 3 seed in the district tournament. In December, Trigg scored the first 22 points of the game en route to a...
westkentuckystar.com
ATV crash on Lyon County property gets teen a felony charge
An ATV crash last week on Lyon County Water District property resulted in a felony charge for a 15-year-old. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White was called to the Lyon County Water District facility in Suwanee off US 62, after a report of a juvenile riding an ATV without supervision. The...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Travis Perry on Kentucky Career 3-Point Record
Friday night, in Lyon County’s win over Crittenden County, junior Travis Perry became Kentucky’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers for a high school career. And, that is still with one whole year to go. Saturday evening, YourSportsEdge.Com had the chance to talk to Perry about the record, the history he is making, and the stretch run of the basketball season. Take a look.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Finish Strong in Senior Night Win (w/PHOTOS)
Trailing by a point with three minutes to play on Tuesday against visiting Warren East, the Todd County Central girls’ basketball team closed the game on an 8-0 run to claim a 51-44 Senior Night victory. The win is the Lady Rebels’ second straight to improve to 13-10 ahead...
yoursportsedge.com
Dates and Times Set for 8th District Tournaments
The dates and times have now been set for the 2023 8th District basketball tournaments. That action came during a meeting of coaches and athletic directors from the district schools Tuesday morning. This year’s tournament is being hosted by University Heights but is being played on the other side of North Drive at Christian County.
wevv.com
Man in critical condition after Tuesday morning crash in Daviess County
One person is in critical condition after a crash that happened in Daviess County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says first responders went to the scene of a crash at the intersection of US Highway 60 E and Hawes Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Old Hartford/Fairview Drive Roundabout Construction Underway in Daviess County, KY
Construction has begun on the new roundabout at the Old Hartford and Fairview Drive intersection in Owensboro. It's intended to slow drivers down, reduce congestion, and make the streets safer, but with the roundabout's proximity to Daviess County High School, do you feel like this is a good thing?. You've...
yoursportsedge.com
Weakened Blazers Hold Off Fort Campbell 74-71
It’s been almost 15 years since the Fort Campbell boys’ basketball team knocked off University Heights Academy, but with the Blazers missing eight players in the fallout of a bench-clearing altercation with Christian County in their last outing, the Falcons looked to take advantage on Monday. However, despite...
kbsi23.com
Welfare check leads to drug arrests in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A welfare check on two people who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle turned into drug arrests on Sunday in Caldwell County. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to request for a welfare check on subjects who appeared to be asleep in their car on the Wal-Mart parking lot on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m.
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa pair arrested on drug charges outside Princeton Walmart
A Kuttawa pair was arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon in Princeton. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office was called to check on two people believed to be asleep in a car in the parking lot of the Princeton Walmart. The two people, 33-year-old Cody Traylor and 26-year-old Courtney Day both of Kuttawa, were awakened by deputies. Through the course of the investigation, the deputies said the two were found to be in possession of an unspecified controlled substance.
14news.com
Police ban man from residence, arrested after repeatedly ignoring eviction
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was arrested after police say he repeatedly returned to a residence he was evicted from. According to a police report, 28-year-old Kenneth Sellers was served an eviction notice by two Hopkins County deputies back in January. On Tuesday, the owner called dispatch and...
yoursportsedge.com
Fort Campbell Takes Fifth Place at Region Swim Meet
The Fort Campbell Falcons will send at least one relay team and two individuals to the state swim meet later this month in Lexington. Fort Campbell finished fifth as a team at the Region I Championships at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center in Hopkinsville. The 200-yard medley relay team of...
KFVS12
Wingo, Ky. woman arrested on drug trafficking charge after traffic stop
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a passenger in Mayfield on Monday, February 6. The traffic stop took place on Ridgeway Street. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, plastic baggies, a glass smoking pipe and a small amount of cash inside a purse in the passenger compartment was found when the vehicle was searched.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Hoptown Girls Swim 2nd in 200-Yard Medley Relay
The Hopkinsville girls’ 200-yard medley relay team of Lauren Montgomery, Elizabeth Langhi, Riley Robinson, and Livie Jorgensen swam a 1:57.71 on Saturday at the Region One championship, good enough for 2nd place behind Murray High. Check out the performance in this Max’s Moment.
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
