West Perry falls short to Berks Catholic for district title
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2A District III wrestling dual meet between West Perry and Berks Catholic wasn’t short on drama.
Right from the opening bout, these two provided tense matches, but a few straight pins from the Saints were too much for the Mustangs to overcome in Berks Catholic’s 31-25 district title win, their first District III wrestling title win.
The dual meet started with Berks Catholic’s Gabe Davis scoring a late takedown to secure a 6-5 decision at 172 pounds, and West Perry’s Quade Boden responded with an overtime takedown for a 3-1 win at 189. Back to back pins for Berks Catholic from Brody Kline and Owen Reber gave the Saints a 15-3 lead that was tough for West Perry to come back from.
The Saints secured the win in the second to last bout at 152 despite a loss with a 31-22 lead, and West Perry didn’t have any more ground to make up, falling short 31-25 as Berk Catholic captured their first 3A District III title.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.
Comments / 0