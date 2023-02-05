ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo

It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Sabres sign Dylan Cozens to 7-year extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres' second-line center Dylan Cozens will be calling the Key Bank Center home for a little bit longer. The team announced Tuesday, they've signed Cozens to a new seven-year contract extension worth $49.7 million dollars. The 2019 seventh-overall draft pick has 17 goals and...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Popular Thai restaurant closing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Taste of Siam, a Thai staple on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, announced they will be closing. The owners posted a message on their Facebook page Tuesday that they will close their doors effective March 25. The restaurant, located at 810 Elmwood Avenue, says it will...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Bravo! leaving the Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bravo! Italian Kitchen has called it quits – again – a year after reopening at the Walden Galleria. The sit-down restaurant first opened at the mall in 2007, when the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria expanded with a multi-million-dollar entertainment wing. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, then reopened in late 2021.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Jessie Pegula provides update on mom's health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessie Pegula is opening up about what happened to her mom, Kim. Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, suffered a cardiac arrest in her Florida home last June. In a letter written on the Players' Tribune, Jessie Pegula details the events of...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Feedmore WNY in need of peanut butter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As grocery prices remain high, many families are turning to local food pantries to help stretch their food budgets at home. helps supply those pantries with much needed food staples, and one staple they are in need of is peanut butter. “Peanut butter’s high protein content...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$4.7 Million Vineyard For Sale Near Buffalo New York

If you ever dreamed about owning your own winery, the first step would be to own a vineyard. Now you have that chance while still staying close to family. Just over the border, in Canada, is a 27-acre piece of land listed on Zillow that is all set up to be the perfect home for your own winery.
BUFFALO, NY
Tribune-Review

3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Buffalo

An earthquake struck near Buffalo, N.Y., early Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region’s strongest quake in at least 40 years. The shaking...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were awoken at 6:15 Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of. Earthquakes typically occur along, or near, faults on the earth's crust. Faults are areas where two pieces of earths crust, or plates meet. They usually slide along each other or slip above or beneath each other. The buildup and release of friction caused by two plates is what causes an earthquake.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Folks in West Seneca react to the earthquake

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The earthquake sent people running Monday morning, unsure of whether an explosion had happened or their house was hit by something. "It woke me up, and I literally felt the house shake. So nothing fell off the walls, it wasn't that drastic, but it was enough for me," said Judith Powers.
WEST SENECA, NY
