Lady Rebels Finish Strong in Senior Night Win (w/PHOTOS)
Trailing by a point with three minutes to play on Tuesday against visiting Warren East, the Todd County Central girls’ basketball team closed the game on an 8-0 run to claim a 51-44 Senior Night victory. The win is the Lady Rebels’ second straight to improve to 13-10 ahead...
Third Quarter Run Pushes Warren East Past Rebels (w/PHOTOS)
The Warren East boys’ basketball team used a third-quarter run to take control on Tuesday and spoil Todd County Central’s Senior Night with a 65-56 victory. The Rebels were looking to avenge a three-point overtime loss to the Raiders back in December, but instead, slipped to 15-11 with a 13th-District matchup with Russellville coming up on Friday.
Weakened Blazers Hold Off Fort Campbell 74-71
It’s been almost 15 years since the Fort Campbell boys’ basketball team knocked off University Heights Academy, but with the Blazers missing eight players in the fallout of a bench-clearing altercation with Christian County in their last outing, the Falcons looked to take advantage on Monday. However, despite...
Max’s Moment – Hoptown Girls Swim 2nd in 200-Yard Medley Relay
The Hopkinsville girls’ 200-yard medley relay team of Lauren Montgomery, Elizabeth Langhi, Riley Robinson, and Livie Jorgensen swam a 1:57.71 on Saturday at the Region One championship, good enough for 2nd place behind Murray High. Check out the performance in this Max’s Moment.
VIDEO – Travis Perry on Kentucky Career 3-Point Record
Friday night, in Lyon County’s win over Crittenden County, junior Travis Perry became Kentucky’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers for a high school career. And, that is still with one whole year to go. Saturday evening, YourSportsEdge.Com had the chance to talk to Perry about the record, the history he is making, and the stretch run of the basketball season. Take a look.
Wildcats Clinch No. 3 District Seed by Downing Livingston Central
For the second time this season, Trigg County used a fast start to beat Livingston Central. By virtue of the Wildcats’ 85-61 win Monday, Trigg clinched the No. 3 seed in the district tournament. In December, Trigg scored the first 22 points of the game en route to a...
Storm Wins With Just 4 Players in Wild District Affair Against Caldwell
The Hopkins County Central Storm defeated the Caldwell County Tigers 72-51 in 7th District basketball action Monday night in Mortons Gap. Caldwell was already locked into the No. 3 seed for the district tournament in two weeks. But the win gives Hopkins Central a chance to play for the No. 1 seed when it hosts Madisonville-North Hopkins on Thursday.
Dates and Times Set for 8th District Tournaments
The dates and times have now been set for the 2023 8th District basketball tournaments. That action came during a meeting of coaches and athletic directors from the district schools Tuesday morning. This year’s tournament is being hosted by University Heights but is being played on the other side of North Drive at Christian County.
Fort Campbell Takes Fifth Place at Region Swim Meet
The Fort Campbell Falcons will send at least one relay team and two individuals to the state swim meet later this month in Lexington. Fort Campbell finished fifth as a team at the Region I Championships at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center in Hopkinsville. The 200-yard medley relay team of...
Hoptown Swimmers Finish as Region Runner-Up in the Pool
The Hopkinsville girls’ swim team brought home a region runner-up finish for the third straight year at Saturday’s Region I Championships at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center. The Lady Tigers will send at least two relay teams and three individuals to the state meet later this month in Lexington.
Lady Wildcat Win Forces Three-Way District Tie for Second Place
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats’ 37-35 win over Livingston Central Monday night has thrown a wrench into the seeding process for the 5th District Tournament. And the Lady Wildcats would have it no other way. The win snapped a three-game district losing streak and forged a three-way tie for...
Christian County Schools and University Heights Academy Address Game Altercation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 6, 2023). Christian County Public Schools along with University Heights Academy has announced that the incident which occurred on February 4, 2023, during the CCHS/UHA Boys Basketball Game has been addressed by KHSAA. The individuals involved received disciplinary action from the KHSAA. Disciplinary action for the 10...
Hoptown’s Peacock Qualifies for First State Swim Meet
Hopkinsville’s Cam Peacock is headed to the state swim meet for the first time following a second-place finish Saturday at the Region I Championships at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center. The freshman finished in second place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:37.82 to earn the state...
Trigg County Claims IronCat Classic Title
Of all the sports slow to rebound from the COVID-19 shutdown, powerlifting was perhaps hit the hardest with the sport just getting back to where it was before 2020. For the first time since 2008, Trigg County hosted the IronCat Classic Saturday at Wildcat Gym. Each lifter’s top bench press and power clean were added for a total lift.
After enslavement: Christian County stories of survival
This is the first installment in a four-part Hoptown Chronicle series for Black History Month. A few years ago, a research nugget in Jack Glazier’s book on race relations in Christian County — “Been Coming Through Some Hard Times” — introduced me to a series written by Charles Meacham and published in the Kentucky New Era. Meacham, a former Hopkinsville mayor and newspaper publisher, titled the series “Slavery Survivors,” and he sought to tell the stories of people living in Christian County who had been enslaved. It had been 70 years since the end of the Civil War. Meacham found and told the stories of 25 people.
Christian County High Students Learn Valuable Job Skills
Some Christian County High School juniors and seniors sharpened their employability skills at a special workshop last week. Victoria Mohon, the school’s Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor, organized the event. She told the News Edge it taught students grooming and dress for the workplace, building character, and conflict resolution.
Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork
There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
OBITUARY: Allison Renee Woods
Ms. Allison Renee Woods, age 38 of Portland, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Allison was born on December 1, 1984 in Madison, Tennessee. Allison was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bob and Catherine Richards; paternal grandfather, Arthur Woods;. She is survived by...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this historic spot in Tennessee.
Franklin Drive-In closes after more than 50 years
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last cars have driven out of the Franklin Drive-In. After 33 years in the Price family, the Franklin Drive-In has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The owners posted to Facebook saying in part, “This was a difficult decision for...
