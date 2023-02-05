ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

indherald.com

Huntsville announces forthcoming Mexican restaurant at Fireside site

HUNTSVILLE | The Town of Huntsville is getting a new Mexican restaurant. Mayor Dennis Jeffers announced Monday that MiBarril Mexican Restaurant will open in Summer 2023. The restaurant will be located at the site of the former Fireside Restaurant on Baker Highway. It will be owned by Carlos Perez, the owner of El Patron restaurant in Wartburg, among others.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Deseret News

Perspective: A basketball team in Alabama forfeited a game because it was on the Sabbath. Then the governor stepped in

When a Seventh-day Adventist school’s basketball team was scheduled to play in a tournament on the faith’s Sabbath, it had to forfeit the game. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stepped in to make sure this doesn’t happen again. State and local governments are often the first line for ensuring that religious accommodations are made, especially for religious minorities.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Auburn is making a big move in high-tech Huntsville

Ask people how to find the new Auburn University Research and Innovation Campus in Huntsville and you might get an answer like this: “You can’t miss it.” Auburn’s new Huntsville home stands out even in Cummings Research Park, which bills itself as the country’s second-largest research and technology park with 300 companies and 26,000-plus employees.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
OnlyInYourState

There’s A Castle In Alabama That’s Also A Gift Shop

Alabama is filled with many unique buildings. In fact, a few of them will even remind you of a medieval castle. One of these castle-like buildings is located on the property of the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament of Our Lady of the Angels Monastery. Sure, the exterior of this castle is truly fascinating, but what makes it even more special is the gift shop that’s hidden away inside of it .To learn all about this castle gift shop in Alabama, take a look below.
HANCEVILLE, AL
OnlyInYourState

The Secret Door That Takes You To The Best Little Steakhouse In Alabama

When it comes to restaurants, some of the very best are those that are located in the middle of nowhere, or those that are tucked away inside of unassuming buildings. Here in Alabama, we have several restaurants that fit both of those descriptions. One restaurant in particular is Ole Gin Steakhouse. If you’re not a local and you’re just passing by, you might not even realize what’s hiding behind the front door of this building. To learn about Ole Gin Steakhouse, which many people believe is the best steakhouse in Alabama, take a look below.
SECTION, AL
WHNT-TV

Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)

Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Praise 93.3

Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?

The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
SECTION, AL
tourcounsel.com

Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Alabama

Florence Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall northeast of downtown Florence, Alabama. Owned by Hull Property Group, it was renamed from Regency Square Mall in late 2013 as part of a mall wide renovation. The anchor stores are Dillard's (formerly Castner Knott), and two Belk locations (one converted from Parisian, the other from Pizitz and McRae's). JCPenney closed in 2020 and Sears closed in 2017.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal

A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
ALABAMA STATE
radio7media.com

Shelia Ann Moore

Shelia Ann Moore, 64, of Iron City, TN passed away Friday February 3, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, a press operator for CJ Mfg., and a member of Iron City Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be...
IRON CITY, TN

