ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic’s Bamba, Suggs and Wolves’ Rivers Suspended After Altercation

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bF3f9_0kcv6WEb00

The league handed down punishments for the Friday night brawl in Orlando.

Following the Friday night on-court altercation that started as a tussle between Magic center Mo Bamba and Timberwolves wing Austin Rivers, the NBA has levied suspensions against both players.

Bamba will be sidelined for four games for his role in the incident, while Rivers will sit out three games.

The NBA also suspended Magic guard Jalen Suggs one game for aggressively grabbing Rivers around the neck and pushing him to the floor. Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels was fined $20,000 for running into the scrum and pushing Bamba in the back.

The scuffle started Friday night in front of the Orlando bench when Rivers missed a three. After the miss, Bamba stood up and appeared to throw a punch at Rivers. The altercation spilled toward the center of the court as more players got involved.

In total, five players were ejected, including Rivers, McDaniels and Taurean Prince of the Timberwolves and Bamba and Suggs of the Magic.

After the tempers flared and the players were ejected, Rivers told reporters that he didn’t like the way Bamba was talking to him near the bench.

Despite this, Rivers said that Suggs grabbing him by the neck is what “really affected him” and that he hoped Bamba was fine and that he had no “ill will against him.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news

The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving

With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had ‘heated’ locker room exchange with trade deadline looming

The coronation of new all-time NBA scoring champ LeBron James on Tuesday night wasn’t without its share of back-room drama. Crypto .com arena is just down the road from Hollywood, after all. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers’ volatile guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham got into a “heated verbal exchange” in the locker room during halftime against Oklahoma City. Though the tense exchange was reportedly brief, Ham was apparently annoyed with Westbrook’s lingering on the floor after getting subbed late in the second quarter. Voices were raised, according to the report, with talk eventually turning back to the game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

James and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Los Angeles-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (25-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-29, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -7.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander meet when Los Angeles hosts Oklahoma City. James ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.0...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

127K+
Followers
47K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy