Warmer weather with more precipitation chances this week

After starting the day with temperatures in the single digits shortly after midnight, we have warmed up significantly today. Many spots across the Stateline made it into the 30s, with some spots further to the South reaching into the 40s! Temperatures are are not going to fall far the rest of the night tonight, as we see a low in the upper 20s for most. Southerly winds help to keep us a bit warmer, but temperatures fall quicker if the wind subsides due to snow cover still on the ground.

Tomorrow, a cold front passes early in the day, keeping temperatures a bit lower than they otherwise could go. Highs will be stuck in the mid 30s due to snow cover still on the ground locally.

Along tomorrow’s front, we could see a flurry or two mainly before 1PM. The rest of the day will be spent under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-30s.

Our next chance for rain doesn’t come until late Monday evening. Another cold front swings through then, bringing a line of rain showers with it.

Beyond the cold front Monday night, another chance for precipitation comes in Wednesday going into Thursday with a system coming in from the South. This system could also bring some wintry mix toward the back end of the system, mainly into Thursday.

That warmer weather shows on our 7-Day Forecast with temperatures in the 30s and 40s sticking around a bit longer. Our next main chance for precipitation is late Monday and then again with our next weather system for the middle of the week bringing rain and then maybe a wintry mix late Wednesday into Thursday. This brings temperatures back down a bit, but still a bit warmer than normal into next weekend.

