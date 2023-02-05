ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Warmer weather with more precipitation chances this week

By Jordan Wolfe
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

After starting the day with temperatures in the single digits shortly after midnight, we have warmed up significantly today. Many spots across the Stateline made it into the 30s, with some spots further to the South reaching into the 40s! Temperatures are are not going to fall far the rest of the night tonight, as we see a low in the upper 20s for most. Southerly winds help to keep us a bit warmer, but temperatures fall quicker if the wind subsides due to snow cover still on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdW1m_0kcv6VLs00

Tomorrow, a cold front passes early in the day, keeping temperatures a bit lower than they otherwise could go. Highs will be stuck in the mid 30s due to snow cover still on the ground locally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndw6a_0kcv6VLs00

Along tomorrow’s front, we could see a flurry or two mainly before 1PM. The rest of the day will be spent under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HgXdE_0kcv6VLs00

Our next chance for rain doesn’t come until late Monday evening. Another cold front swings through then, bringing a line of rain showers with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkZeM_0kcv6VLs00

Beyond the cold front Monday night, another chance for precipitation comes in Wednesday going into Thursday with a system coming in from the South. This system could also bring some wintry mix toward the back end of the system, mainly into Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9qn2_0kcv6VLs00

That warmer weather shows on our 7-Day Forecast with temperatures in the 30s and 40s sticking around a bit longer. Our next main chance for precipitation is late Monday and then again with our next weather system for the middle of the week bringing rain and then maybe a wintry mix late Wednesday into Thursday. This brings temperatures back down a bit, but still a bit warmer than normal into next weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbjJA_0kcv6VLs00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crash, shooting in downtown Rockford, one man dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. At 11 a.m., police advised drivers to avoid the area of E. State Street and 1st Avenue, due to the crash scene investigation, with the site of the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong gusty storms possible this evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of showers and storms will be moving through the Midlands this evening, some of them could be severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- for this evening’s heavy rain, gusty winds, and...
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS 42

Snow Flurries Possible Friday

Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Weather: Turning much colder by late week

BALTIMORE - Colder weather is expected overnight as skies go from mostly clear to mostly cloudy after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s for most areas.Thursday will be mostly cloudy as a wave of low pressure passes our are to the south. Precipitation is not expected to make it this far north, so we will remain dry as it bypasses the area. Highs Thursday will reach the mid 40s. An arctic cold front will move into the region Friday. Winds will increase behind the front, gusting 20-30 mph at times through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach...
natureworldnews.com

Weekly Weather Forecast: Winter Storm to Cover Several US States in Snow From Rockies to Midwest

Forecasters are still monitoring the development of a powerful winter storm that is expected to blanket more than 1,700 miles of the United States with heavy, disruptive snow. In parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin, where snow may fall at a pace too rapid for road personnel to keep up with, experts warn that driving conditions will be challenging, if not impossible, at the height of the storm.
WISCONSIN STATE
NECN

Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow

Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
BOSTON, MA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver killed in car vs semi crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are warning motorists to avoid the area of Samuelson Road and Falcon Road after a car was involved in a crash with a semi. The crash happened around 8:54 a.m. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, a 41-year-old man in a Jeep Compass was headed west on Samuelson Road and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WETM

Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain

Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
The Independent

Snow moon and two-day cold weather alert as temperatures plunge

A 48-hour cold weather alert will begin on Sunday night as authorities warning of the health risks of the latest cold snap. The warning has been issued for Sunday evening by the UK Health Security Agency and continues until 6pm on Tuesday.The Met Office expects temperatures as low as -3C in rural areas, with widespread frost expected. All regions in England are set to be affected, though forecasters say the West Midlands and the Welsh Borders will be the coldest.Temperatures will plunge at night but are not expected to fall below mid-single figures during the daytime chilly spells. ...
CBS Miami

NEXT Weather: Warm with a nice breeze, cold front this weekend

MIAMI - A warm breeze continues Wednesday with mainly dry conditions.Breezy at times with wind speeds of about 10 to 15 mph coming right off the ocean pushing numerous clouds through the area but little in the way of rain. Temperatures after starting the middle 70s will be able to climb to or just above 80 degrees in the afternoon. The breeze is creating beach and boat hazards for the rest of the week.The breeze turns to the southeast later this week bringing in more clouds and warmer temperatures. A few showers are possible by the end of the week as temperatures climb to the middle 80s.A cold front approaches the area by Saturday. Ahead of it expect a warm and humid start showers increasing Saturday morning. Once the front pushes through the area the skies will clear Saturday night as temperatures fall quickly. Sunday morning will see lows in the 50s with a chilly breeze, highs will be in the middle 70s.With a lighter breeze and clear skies comes the typical post-cold front morning chill followed by pleasant afternoon sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be climbing back to near 80 degrees by the middle of the week.
natureworldnews.com

UK Weather Forecast: Chances of Rain, Colder Temperatures to Unfold Until Next Week

The latest weather forecast in the United Kingdom said that wintry weather conditions are expected to unfold on Monday, with chances of snow and freezing outlook. The blast of arctic air and polar vortex recently helped unleash a colder weather outlook in the U.K., including Canada and the Northeast. The...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy