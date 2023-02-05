Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tuesday's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard
Tuesday's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard.
Express clinch spot in sectionals with win over Hawks
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are heading to the Section IV playoffs. The Elmira boys basketball team jumped out to 24-6 lead in the first quarter on their way to a 81-67 win on the road against Corning on Tuesday. Elmira clinched a spot in the Section IV Class AA tournament with the win. […]
cortlandvoice.com
Marathon Wrestling Section IV Division II Qualifier A Tournament Results
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Marathon Olympians compete in the Section IV Division II Qualifier A Tournament at Tioga Central School District on Saturday. Wrestlers who placed in the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell's Policare, Woolfolk, DeSantis, Gallagher Given State Championship Awards
The New York State High School Coaches Association has named their 2022 State Championship game awards, which saw a couple of Spartans receive recognition after their performance against Pleasantville in the Class B title game. Quarterback Anthony Policare took home the Offensive Player of the Game, Tyrell Woolfolk win the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: February 8, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a local doctor has just written a complete history of the medical profession in Broome County, from the early days right up to the present time. It will be included in the new “History of Broome County” book, to be published soon by Binghamton’s librarian William Seward.
Results for ‘Best Diner in Binghamton’ according to you
The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
WETM
Elmira Mammoth owner goes on the record
18 News sits down with Mammoth owner Steve Donner to discuss the timeline of events leading up to Nikita Anrusenko's arrest. 18 News sits down with Mammoth owner Steve Donner to discuss the timeline of events leading up to Nikita Anrusenko's arrest. Local Pizzeria prepares for Super bowl Sunday. Local...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton
A winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Binghamton. The New York Lottery says the ticket was one of seven 3rd place tickets sold for the February 6, 2023 Powerball drawing. The Binghamton ticket was sold at the Mirabito store on Vestal Avenue. Below is a list of the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elmira Man Charged With Larceny in Tioga County
An Elmira man has been charged after an incident in a Tioga County casino. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, David L. Wood was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree after the office says he stole a wallet from someone while at the Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols.
wxhc.com
Three Local Colleges Make Top 15% of Best Colleges List
A new ‘Best Colleges List’ by the college information website, CollegeFactual.com, analyzed 2,241 schools across the country including three from our area, all in the top 300. They are Cornell, Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland. Cornell University was in the top fifteen analyzed at #13. They handed out...
Binghamton High School on lockout
Binghamton High School is currently on lockout, says the district.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
SUNY Broome Student Awarded NYS Sheriff Institute's Criminal Justice Scholarship
Today one local Criminal Justice student received scholarship money courtesy of the County Sheriff and SUNY Broome. Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar and members of the SUNY Broome Criminal Justice & Emergency Services (CJES) Department presented Nicholas Bartholomew with the New York State Sheriff Institute's Criminal Justice Scholarship. Each year one outstanding student is selected to receive the $500 award, to go toward education expenses.
whcuradio.com
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ithaca Woman Accused of Promoting Contraband in Tioga County Jail
An Ithaca woman is charged after the Tioga County Sheriff's Office says she possessed contraband while incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Lydia B. Rice was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after she was found with a vaping device, which is prohibited, while she was in the jail.
Funky Beez hot dogs and ice cream to replace “The Castle” in Vestal
An iconic building along Route 26 in Vestal is slated to make way for a new hot dog and ice cream shop.
35 year-old restaurant in downtown Binghamton closes
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
Former Binghamton Mayor Discusses His Arrest at Wegmans Protest
Matthew Ryan, a former mayor of Binghamton, was one of 15 people arrested during a protest outside a Wegmans store in Johnson City. Area residents organized the demonstration in response to violent incidents involving police in Binghamton and elsewhere in the United States. Village police were assisted by officers from...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nichols Man Charged With Larceny in Owego
A Nichols man has been charged after an investigation into a larceny in the Town of Owego. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, Scott M. Bloss was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree and one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree.
Search continues for ‘Lil Choppa’ who made school shooting threat
Binghamton school officials and police are still trying to determine the identity of "Lil Choppa," the alias of the person who made a threat of violence against Binghamton High School over social media.
