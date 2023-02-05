ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango Forks, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cortlandvoice.com

Marathon Wrestling Section IV Division II Qualifier A Tournament Results

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Marathon Olympians compete in the Section IV Division II Qualifier A Tournament at Tioga Central School District on Saturday. Wrestlers who placed in the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

New state boys basketball poll: New team cracks AA rankings

Syracuse, N.Y. — A new Section III team is ranked in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys basketball poll. Nottingham makes the poll this week at No. 30 in Class AA. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
104.5 The Team

9 Co-Workers Split $2M Powerball Powerplay Prize-One From Upstate NY

A group of nine lucky co-workers is splitting a two-million-dollar Powerball Powerplay prize from a November drawing. One of the co-workers is from Upstate NY. The Powerball drawing was from November 5th when the co-workers got together and bought the lucky ticket. They played the Powerball option called Powerplay. This allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to ten times. This is added for $1 per game. The Powerplay for this drawing was 2X.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton

A winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Binghamton. The New York Lottery says the ticket was one of seven 3rd place tickets sold for the February 6, 2023 Powerball drawing. The Binghamton ticket was sold at the Mirabito store on Vestal Avenue. Below is a list of the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

$100 Million to be Used to Repair Roads in NYS

$100 million in state funding will used to repair roads that have been impacted by extreme weather. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday. These projects will occur all over New York State. There will be some projects occurring in our coverage area. In Broome County, $1.5 million will be...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways

Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Elmira Man Charged With Larceny in Tioga County

An Elmira man has been charged after an incident in a Tioga County casino. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, David L. Wood was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree after the office says he stole a wallet from someone while at the Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols.
ELMIRA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville

Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
FREEVILLE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region

Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Catskill Mountainkeeper leads effort to kill Route 17 widening

HURLEYVILLE – While a major effort is underway to have the state and federal governments widen Route 17 from Harriman to Liberty from two to three lanes in each direction, an opposing consortium has emerged. Led by Catskill Mountainkeeper, the opponents are urging Governor Kathy Hochul not to move...
HARRIMAN, NY
whcuradio.com

Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
ELMIRA, NY
CNY News

Hottest Summer On Record Coming For New York State?

The weather sure has been weird over the last few months around New York State. One morning it is well below zero and the next afternoon it is raining with 50 degrees! It is bad news for the ski resorts and bars that depend on snowmobile trails to be open. But for those who don't love winter, this may be a good year so far.
14850.com

Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill

A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy