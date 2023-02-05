Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Where is Harriet? M-15 continues caring for two eaglets while mother remains missing
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - The famous mother eagle of southwest Florida Harriet, has yet to return to the nest where her two eaglets reside with M15. The father eagle has adjusted his habits to keep his baby eagles alive. Harriet was last seen on Thursday afternoon, when another bald...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
WESH
Lightning detection systems help make Central Florida parks safer
OVIEDO, Fla. — There’s no missing the siren’s blaring pitch from the lightning detection system. "If you hear that loud blast, seek shelter,” Jack Whittaker with Oviedo Parks and Recreation said. “Get inside of a building. Get inside of a vehicle. Hiding under a tree or hiding under a pavilion is often not your best bet."
fox35orlando.com
Killer left Florida teen's body in cemetery
A killer shot a teenager, leaving his body in a Marion County cemetery. Now, the victim's family is left with a gaping hole in their hearts and household.
theapopkavoice.com
UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners
Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
WESH
Today: Statewide tornado drill in Florida
A tornado warning will be called for the entire state of Florida today — but it will be a test as part of the annual Great Tornado Drill. The National Weather Service will issue the alert at 10 a.m. The state hopes the public and businesses will join schools...
Missing, endangered Marion County girl, 14, could be in Orlando area
Marion County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered teen.
villages-news.com
We need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida
On Jan. 18, 2023 after completing some business we needed to attend to we went to the Sumter Landing Panera for dinner and to listen to music. It was Market night, so we walked around to check out the different booths. Right in front of Panera was someone trying to...
WESH
3 hospitalized after chlorine leak at Central Florida pool
On Wednesday, the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Dept. was called to the city pool in Farnsworth for a chlorine leak. Upon arrival at the location on Surprise Drive, crews found city employees trying to contain the leak. Officials say the leak came from a 250-gallon tank where a valve had...
Bay News 9
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
995qyk.com
Wife Honors Currently Deployed Marine
Wife honors currently deployed marine for Military Monday this week. Lindsey told us about her husband, Nathan, who has been in the Marines for 21 years. He is a Master Sergeant and is infantry, so he travels a lot. They spent spent 9 years living overseas, but now call Tampa Bay home.
News4Jax.com
Health Alert: Poison control warns of dangers of ‘gas station heroin’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A product some states have dubbed “gas station heroin” is legally sold over the counter in Florida. The product usually is sold in pill form in bottles and marketed as a dietary supplement. The ingredient of concern is called tianeptine. Different brands include Za...
Lansing Daily
Florida Mom Killed, 7-Year-Old in Hospital After Family Feud Shootout
A mother in Florida was shot and killed following a shootout between her boyfriend and ex-partner that also resulted in her daughter being rushed to the hospital, according to reports. The mother, identified as Nicolshia Washington, 25, died at Mease Countryside Hospital after the shooting at her apartment on Sunday, according to a News Channel … Read more
WESH
Economists expect 'mild' recession in Florida, inflation to ease
Money for many in Central Florida has been tight. "I feel it's been a little bit challenging with the way that the cost of everything has gone up—gas (and) cost of living especially," Orlando resident Nina Duron said. But economists say 2023 is a year for recession. Dr. Sean...
ocala-news.com
Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Ocala man
(Update: In a social media post on February 8, the Ocala Police Department stated that Norman Vincent Gegan was found safe in Sumter County). The Ocala Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old man from Ocala. On Tuesday, February 7, at around 9 a.m., Norman Vincent...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County finds new homes for over 170 dogs and cats in January
During the month of January, the Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) helped over 170 of its sheltered dogs and cats find their forever homes. In a social media post, HSMC stated that a total of 94 dogs and 77 cats were adopted last month, and an additional 13 pets were returned to their owners.
Man Bites Off Head of Girlfriend’s Pet Python During Heated Domestic Disagreement in Florida
In Florida, a 32-year-old man is charged with several felonies after it was claimed that during a domestic argument in their home, the man bit off the head of his girlfriend's pet python.
Kidnapped Missouri children found inside Florida grocery store
Two children who were kidnapped in Missouri nearly a year ago were found inside of a Florida grocery store on Wednesday.
WCJB
Teen from Marion County is missing
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
louisianaradionetwork.com
A Florida woman walks into a Louisiana gas station with a blow torch…
37-year-old Natalie Jade Jarvis of Florida, armed with a blowtorch and a repurposed school bus, painted with graffiti, led authorities in St. Tammany Parish on a chase during rush hour that ended in downtown Covington when she crashed into a fence on the grounds of St. Scholastica Academy. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt Suzanne Carboni said it all started at 6 AM when they received a call from a Mandeville gas station.
