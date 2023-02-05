ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

LIVE: Barricades no longer lining downtown Ocean Springs

It’s going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s through Wednesday morning. We’re also going to see more fog through the morning, and it could be dense in some areas. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for all of South Mississippi into Wednesday morning. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible throughout the day on Wednesday. It will stay breezy and humid with highs in the low to mid 70s. More showers and storms are expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms, and there is chance that a few storms could be strong.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport continues feeling impact of Covid-19

Those 15 million visitors a year pump an estimated $2 Billion into our local economy. City leaders reach a compromise that could keep people safe during Mardi Gras parades. And it also keeps business owners happy. Pascagoula artist paints mural for local school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The mural...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula artist paints mural for local school

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new mural is going up in Pascagoula. Artist James Mayo is free-handing it all on his own. The mural consists of a large eagle with more features to come on the back side of Resurrection Catholic School. Mayo has been painting here on the Coast...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

“Black Like It Never Left” art exhibit at MGCCC’s Harrison Co. Campus

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Throughout February, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County Campus Fine Art Gallery is featuring the works of MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon in an exhibit titled “Black Like it Never Left.” His solo exhibit is a capsule collection of paintings that showcase the return of old trends, hairstyles, and cultural references from the African American community that are incorporated into our modern culture.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Cheeky Monkey Cake Company

Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Triton Systems shows how the machines have evolved over the years. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen police...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Christopher Columbus' famous ship 'The Pinta' arrives in Biloxi

Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Triton Systems shows how the machines have evolved over the years. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen police...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Selling South Mississippi’s tourism perks in 2023

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -On the Coast, Tuesday brought a strong breeze and mild temperatures, just right for some of the nearly 15 million tourists that come through here annually. “Great weather and beautiful beaches.”. Judy Young and her team at Coastal Mississippi are pushing those narratives and the rest the...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Secretary of State ends statewide tour in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Increased security implemented at Gulfport City Hall after protest enters building

It is warm and muggy today. We are seeing some peeks of sunshine. It is still a bit foggy/hazy along the coastal areas. At lunchtime we are starting to see showers popping up in South Mississippi. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s today. As we head into the evening, we expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Most of South Mississippi is under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk today. Our main threats: damaging wind gusts in thunderstorms and heavy rain which could lead to flooding. Tonight, we will see widespread downpours with scattered thunderstorms starting around midnight. Most of us will see rain, see lightning and hear thunder. Stay weather aware and have your notifications turned ‘ON’.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Elmer waiting for his forever home at Hancock County Animal Shelter

Today is going to be another beautiful, rain-free day! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will be cool with an increase of cloud cover. Temperatures will fall into the 40s. By sunrise, we could see a few scattered showers, so don’t forget your umbrella tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers, and temperatures will stay warm near 70s for highs. The wettest weather of the week will arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday morning.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Shuckers has a new owner

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers announced Tuesday that Biloxi Baseball LLC, operated by managing partner Ken Young, has sold the franchise to Shuckers Baseball, LLC, a Mississippi entity owned and operated by John Tracy. Hunter Reed, Biloxi Shuckers General Manager, says John Tracy brings extensive experience running successful...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Le Bakery has unique flavors, tasty king cakes for Mardi Gras season

Our temperatures are mild, and it is humid today. We are seeing and will continue to see scattered showers, and it is breezy with winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Tonight, will be humid with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances will be low overnight, but closer to daybreak, we will see a few scattered showers. A cold front brings higher rain chances starting Wednesday afternoon and evening. The heavy rain and possible thunderstorms will last through the overnight night hours and into and through the day Thursday. You’ll need to stay rain gear ready. There is a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for strong storms and heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday. A sliver of the area, including Pearl River County is in the slight (2 out 5) risk area. Stay weather aware.
WLOX

Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen police officers, Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The kids wore their thin blue line t-shirts to show support to the department. The school also donated...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Long beach leaders working to get funding for Zeta damage in D.C.

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Some members of Long Beach leadership are in Washington D.C. working to secure the money needed to repair the Long Beach Harbor. Mayor George Bass, Alderman Donald Frazer and Alderman Bernie Parker are meeting with congressional leaders to get their help to get FEMA to finally pay for Hurricane Zeta damage.
LONG BEACH, MS

