FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wach.com
Dangerous drugs resembling children's vitamins circulating through Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Dangerous drugs that look like children's vitamins are now being sold on the streets in Newberry according to the Newberry County Sheriff's office. The colorful vitamin looking drugs have marijuana laced with fentanyl. The fentanyl makes the drugs even stronger. The authorities say the drugs...
wspa.com
Three Greenville County officials retire, careers celebrated
A legacy celebration was hosted at Unity Park to honor three of Greenville's elected officials who have all have recently stepped down from their roles.
WYFF4.com
Police complaint call in Laurens neighborhood leads to gift to community from officers
LAURENS, S.C. — An Upstate police department recently answered a complaint call with a gift and brought more than just smiles to the community. Last week, the Laurens Police Department got a noise complaint call about kids playing in the street. When when officers arrived, they found a group...
Student cut during fight on Upstate school bus, 1 charged
A student was arrested after another student was cut with scissors during a fight on a school bus in Williamston.
FOX Carolina
Coroner investigating stabbing in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
wspa.com
New Black History Exhibit highlights local tragedy at Gaffney Visitors Center
New Black History Exhibit highlights local tragedy at Gaffney Visitors Center.
Upstate county among deadliest in state for 2022 traffic accidents
Preliminary data gathered by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety revealed some good news for the state in 2022, with an exception for one Upstate county.
Spartanburg Salvation Army benefits from your cold weather clothing items
Spartanburg Salvation Army benefits from your cold weather clothing items
wspa.com
Greenville Police report significant decline in violent crimes
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Violent crimes in the City of Greenville fell by nearly 20% in the past three years.
wspa.com
Judge Newman rules motive evidence will be admitted in murder trial
Judge Newman rules motive evidence will be admitted in murder trial.
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
wspa.com
Jack Is Live In Duncan For Caring For The Carolinas Operation Warmth
Jack is out Caring for the Carolinas today with our Operation Warmth campaign. He is live in Duncan at Bath Fitter.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County PAWS at critical capacity, director says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County PAWS is at full capacity, according to Kim Sanders, director and veterinarian at Anderson County PAWS. "It's been a really long year," said Sanders. "We've had higher numbers every single month than we've ever seen here at the shelter. So it's really challenging with staff and not knowing what animal control is either going to bring in or call us about every single day. We definitely have more large dogs on site than is normal for us to be housing right now. That's a big need that we have right now is finding homes for these large dogs."
Teen critically injured, teen charged following shooting in Anderson Co.
A 16-year-old has been charged following a shooting that critically injured another teen Monday evening in Anderson County.
Family of man shot and killed in Spartanburg Co. standoff speaks
It’s been less than a week since Spartanburg County deputies responded to a home on South Carolina Avenue for a wanted person.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man beats 82-year-old mom to death with table leg, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County man is accused of beating his mother to death with a table leg, according to an arrest warrant. Deputies said they were called to the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville about 11:30 p.m. Monday. They said they found...
wach.com
Scam Alert: Fake bond payments using Newberry County Sheriff's Office address
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County officials are warning people of an alleged bond company using the Newberry County Sheriff's Office address to pay bonds for various offenses. Official looking texts would be sent out while asking for payments using various online money transfer apps. The Sheriff's Office...
Upstate man sentenced to 20 years for shooting another man in the face
The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor said a man pleaded guilty to 20 years in prison after he shot another man in the face.
wspa.com
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co.
