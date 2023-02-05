ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

Three Greenville County officials retire, careers celebrated

A legacy celebration was hosted at Unity Park to honor three of Greenville's elected officials who have all have recently stepped down from their roles.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Coroner investigating stabbing in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
MAULDIN, SC
New Black History Exhibit highlights local tragedy at Gaffney Visitors Center

New Black History Exhibit highlights local tragedy at Gaffney Visitors Center.
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville Police report significant decline in violent crimes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Violent crimes in the City of Greenville fell by nearly 20% in the past three years.
GREENVILLE, SC
Judge Newman rules motive evidence will be admitted in murder trial

Judge Newman rules motive evidence will be admitted in murder trial.
GREENVILLE, SC
Anderson County PAWS at critical capacity, director says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County PAWS is at full capacity, according to Kim Sanders, director and veterinarian at Anderson County PAWS. "It's been a really long year," said Sanders. "We've had higher numbers every single month than we've ever seen here at the shelter. So it's really challenging with staff and not knowing what animal control is either going to bring in or call us about every single day. We definitely have more large dogs on site than is normal for us to be housing right now. That's a big need that we have right now is finding homes for these large dogs."
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co.

1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

