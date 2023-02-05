Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
Top 5 States With The Highest HIV Prevalence In The USJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Related
Police name person of interest in shooting death of Atlanta lounge co-owner
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have named a person of interest in the shooting death of the co-owner of a popular west Midtown club. APD said Wednesday that they're looking for 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto, 11Alive's Cody Alcorn reports. The department is investigating the early Saturday killing of Michael Gidewon,...
Lansing Daily
Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police
A four-year-old girl was shot dead in the backseat of a car on a Georgia highway, according to police. DeKalb Police Department officers raced to I-85 north on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta after they received reports of a shooting at about 7:38 p.m. When police arrived they found a four-year-old girl had been injured with … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
fox5atlanta.com
15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
Man accused of stalking waitress shot outside Atlanta sushi restaurant, police say
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
Cops: Woman dies after shooting at troubled DeKalb condos; baby remains critical
A pregnant woman who was shot at a troubled apartment complex in DeKalb County last week has died, police confirmed Tues...
WXIA 11 Alive
15-year-old suspected of shooting mother, killing man: Atlanta Police
When officers arrived, they found two people shot. Collice L. Walton, 25, was killed at the scene, according to the APD.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police find human remains near downtown Calhoun
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Calhoun police confirmed to Atlanta News First that human remains were found in a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street on Monday. According to the Calhoun Police Department, the remains were discovered by detectives who were conducting a search of the area as part of an investigation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police searching for teen in connection to double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to reports of two people shot near 3295 Saville Street SW in the Princeton Lakes community. Upon arrival, officials found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and a 25-year-old man shot to death.
Young father drives ‘friend’ to gas station. Friend turns around and shoots him to death, steals car
College Park Police would only confirm the gunman who shot her son was in the car he arrived in.
Atlanta police look to identify bank robbery suspect
Atlanta police are looking to identify the man who robbed a bank on Thursday.
911 calls released in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s fatal shooting
Several witnesses watched in horror as a man lay shot in front of his Atlanta nightclub last weekend, 911 calls released...
Pregnant woman dead days after being shot, baby in critical condition, DeKalb police say
Details on what led up to the shooting are limited.
Police says young father shot to death outside College Park gas station
Vanessa George’s 23-year-old son, Jaden George, was shot by someone he rode to a gas station with.
Argument in parking lot of popular Beltline bar leads to assault, Atlanta police say
An altercation over a parking space at a popular Atlanta bar and restaurant turned physical, according to Atlanta police.
Driver crashes into school bus, speeds off, DeKalb police say
A car that crashed into a school bus fled the scene on Monday morning, according to DeKalb County police.
‘Critically missing’ 12-year-old last seen getting on school bus, Atlanta police say
His mother told police she called his teacher and was told he got in trouble and was asked to leave the classroom.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police investigating 2 wrong-way crashes over the weekend
Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
Cops: Gang member sought in drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs
A man who police said is in a gang was charged in a drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs, authorities announced ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family grieving after pregnant 22-year-old Gainesville woman strangled to death
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into a dispute with a man outside a studio on Highland Avenue. Updated: 6 hours ago. Health experts say people should be happy to hear some positive...
ktoy1047.com
Atlanta PD: Man wanted on felony theft turns self in
According to Atlanta PD, Bobby Caraway, Jr. was the owner and operator of Hopkins Memorials in Atlanta for several years. Police received multiple complaints against Caraway from citizens who say he took payment for monument orders that were never completed.
Comments / 1