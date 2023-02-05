ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Lansing Daily

Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police

A four-year-old girl was shot dead in the backseat of a car on a Georgia highway, according to police. DeKalb Police Department officers raced to I-85 north on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta after they received reports of a shooting at about 7:38 p.m. When police arrived they found a four-year-old girl had been injured
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police find human remains near downtown Calhoun

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Calhoun police confirmed to Atlanta News First that human remains were found in a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street on Monday. According to the Calhoun Police Department, the remains were discovered by detectives who were conducting a search of the area as part of an investigation.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police investigating 2 wrong-way crashes over the weekend

Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
ATLANTA, GA
ktoy1047.com

Atlanta PD: Man wanted on felony theft turns self in

According to Atlanta PD, Bobby Caraway, Jr. was the owner and operator of Hopkins Memorials in Atlanta for several years. Police received multiple complaints against Caraway from citizens who say he took payment for monument orders that were never completed.
ATLANTA, GA

