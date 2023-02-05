ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

kiss951.com

Forbes Says These Are The Best Places To Live In North Carolina

If you’re reading this chances are you either live in North Carolina (and know how great it is) or are planning to move here. So many things make our state a wonderful place to call home. NC has both the mountains and the beach, large cities and small towns, and we get all four seasons. It’s no wonder people are moving here every day. Great universities, sports, hospitals, job opportunities, and recreational activities exist. There is something here for families, young singles, and retirees. But while the state is full of great places to live, you may be wondering what are the best places to live in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina’s Best Whiskey Distilleries

I came across a story this morning that had two words together that immediately piqued my interest: bourbon tourism. Uh, where do I sign up?! Attendance at distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail surpassed 2 million in 2022 for the first time ever. Total visits exceeded 2.1 million last year, easily beating the pre-pandemic record of 1.7 million stops in 2019. In the past decade, the “amber adventure” has had a 370% surge in attendance. The distillers’ association created the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in 1999 to give visitors an intimate, educational look behind the state’s most historic distilleries. Total attendance at its 18 participating distilleries nearly reached 1.4 million last year. But, what about North Carolina’s best whiskey distilleries?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Former N.C. Senator Jerry Tillman passes away at 82

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Senator Jerry Tillman passed away. Tillman, 82, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a funeral site. Tillman is a former North Carolina Senator, having represented the state's twenty-ninth and twenty-sixth district from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. Cumby...
ARCHDALE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina

Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
RALEIGH, NC
iheart.com

'Stars Are Aligning' For North Carolina Man Who Scored Big Lottery Jackpot

The stars aligning for one lucky man in North Carolina who used the money he had left over from buying one lottery ticket to score an even bigger jackpot. Gary Shelton II, of Mount Airy, recently stopped by the Mayberry Mart on East Pine Street to pick up a Powerball ticket, but while he was there he decided to also buy a Cash 5 ticket with extra dollar he had left over, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Renaming brings to mind history, the cost of wokeness

So Fort Bragg is going to be renamed “Fort Liberty.” Why such a bland name? We commemorate great American military leaders by naming bases and installations in their memory. Don’t we have enough highly regarded military leaders and heroes to honor?. I can think of plenty of...
FORT BRAGG, NC
WXII 12

Highway patrol investigating deadly crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed by a car Monday in Trinity. The state highway patrol said someone was hit by a car in the 5100 block of Prospect Street. It happened at 5:38 a.m., according to highway patrol. Troopers said Joseph Rowbottom was walking on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a car.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

4 high school students survive Reidsville crash

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four high school students survived a crash. Reidsville police say the crash involved a 16-year-old driver going almost twice the speed limit along Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive. “It would not have surprised me it would have been a fatality. The impact and the vehicles looked that bad.” The crash report […]
REIDSVILLE, NC

