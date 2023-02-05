Read full article on original website
Southern Utah Blazed by Utah Tech in 86-79 Defeat
ST GEORGE, Utah — If there was any question about whether or not this was a big rivalry, that was put to rest after Saturday night. In a packed Burns Arena, it was Trailblazers that were in firm control from start to finish. One might call this game the Super Bowl for Utah Tech. The Trailblazers jumped on Southern Utah early, leading by as much as 22. However, that lead dwindled to just five points early on in the second half. SUU fought back in the 2nd half, but the Trailblazers kept their opponent at arm’s reach. Utah Tech’s lead was never trimmed below 5 points. Every time SUU threatened to go on a run to narrow the gap further and go for taking the lead, Utah Tech fired right back.
Lady Thunderbirds Look to Stay Hot at UT-Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — Southern Utah has won nine straight games to begin WAC play. They can improve to 10-0 in the conference and secure a winning record in WAC play with a win on Monday. Their opponent is a fellow newcomer to the WAC in a game originally scheduled for last Thursday. UT-Arlington jumped ship from the Sun Belt this summer and the WAC headquarters relocated to Arlington this fall as well. This will be the only meeting between the two teams this season.
High school drill team: Dixie continues 4A dominance, wins fourth straight state title
Dixie High School drill team won its fourth straight state championship with another dominant performance at the 4A state championships at UVU.
Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves him
A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
New Store Coming to St George
For some reason, new businesses always get my attention. The latest one to catch my eye is Digby’s Market. Not long ago, this was just some beams and poles with few bricks being stacked up. Now, it’s starting to look like a store. The sign says it will...
Wowie House For Sale in St George
When I see real estate listings like this, I try my best not to be jealous but while I'm often filled with envy, I know it's my own fault. I could have done better in college. Where is my time machine to go back and try that again? Let this be a lesson to your kids. Do well in school and you get to live here.
These Might Just Be The 3 Most Mouthwatering Steakhouses In Utah
The best steaks in Utah can be found up and down Interstate 15. Utah is a big state, full of big steaks. Three prime spots are located along a 300-mile stretch of the highway from Brigham City to Cedar City, with Salt Lake City in between. Fitting into Utah’s diverse landscape, these steakhouses are a mixture of rural charm and downtown sophistication. The common thread is great beef, cooked to perfection, and served with all kinds of options.
Eat Juicy Steaks At This Rustic Restaurant In Utah
Just a short drive north of St. George is a rustic restaurant with some of the best steaks in Utah. The Brandin’ Iron Steakhouse is one destination that combines a charming atmosphere, excellent service, and the most incredible food to create the ultimate dining experience. It’s well worth a drive when in southern Utah and is one restaurant that you need to check out for yourself.
Update: Search Underway in St. George for Home Invader
A 14-year-old girl woke up to some unwanted visitors to her home this morning. At about 10:30 a.m. Friday, the young woman called dispatch to report that there were strangers in her house. She was supposed to be home alone. "We responded to the area and were able to apprehend...
AVOID THESE! St. George’s WORST INTERSECTIONS
This one is ABSOLUTELY #1 on the list. It's ALWAYS the worst! AVOID THIS LIKE THE PLAGUE! People getting off the freeway, people getting on the freeway, going to In-N-Out, Starbucks, Hart's, Zions Bank, into Washington, Walmart, Home Depot. It's THE WORST!. 2. River Road & 100 South:. This photo...
St. George Police Investigate Suspicious Death
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police are investigating after a woman was found and pronounced dead at one gas station off 300 West St. George Blvd. This happened around 9:00am Wednesday. Officers arrived and found the woman on the east side of the gas station. In a Facebook statement,...
