Saratoga County, NY

Saratogian

Saratoga County unveils new tool for substance abuse surveillance

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — At a press conference at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building, county officials unveiled a new data collection tool that will allow near real-time monitoring of opioid addiction and overdose in the ongoing fight against substance abuse. The tool, a Substance Use Surveillance Dashboard, takes...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Those on probation denied medical marijuana

It’s been almost ten years since medical marijuana has been approved for medicinal reasons, but not everyone is able to use the drug even when it’s prescribed to them. Garcia said the main problem is that when people are denied medical marijuana they are more likely to use opioids.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Two arrested after Sunday evening shots-fired incident in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Two men have been arrested, each on multiple felony charges, following a shots-fired and pursuit incident in Gloversville over the weekend. According to State Police there were reports Sunday evening of shots fired at a moving vehicle, followed by a pursuit and then a brief standoff.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
columbiapaper.com

Hudson man arrested for menacing with weapon and other charges

HUDSON—City Police arrested Jayvon Fason, 20, of Hudson for second degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; second degree menacing (with a weapon) and second degree contempt (disobey a court order), both class A misdemeanors, Saturday, January 28.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Police: Schoharie County woman hid in CVS after it closed for the night

A Schoharie County woman is under arrest after police say she hid in the Cobleskill CVS after it closed. Kara Goodknight is accused of entering the store while it was open, then staying inside after closing. She stole multiple items and then left, investigators said. She was found nearby and...
WRGB

Dog found struck in Colonie will be placed for adoption

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — A dog found injured in Colonie on Sunday will be made available for adoption. Colonie police initially shared photos of the dog, a tri-color beagle with a pink tag, on Sunday, in an effort to locate her owner after the dog was struck by a vehicle on Central Avenue.
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Saratoga council meeting abruptly adjourned after chaos erupts

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WRGB) — Chaos erupts in a Saratoga Springs city council meeting Tuesday night, prompting officials to abruptly adjourn and reschedule. The focus of Tuesday’s meeting was originally anticipated to be on the controversy surrounding the location for a homeless shelter. Plans to have the shelter...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Troy resident for Petit Larceny

On February 7, 2023, a Trooper out of SP Greenwich arrested Robert K. Morgan, 65, of Troy, New York, for Petit Larceny. State Police responded to a Petit Larceny complaint at Borden’s Orchard at Valley Falls Road in Easton, New York on February 6, 2023. Morgan was observed on surveillance video stealing $30 from the cashbox. He also stole a jar of apple salsa.
TROY, NY

