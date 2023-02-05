Read full article on original website
Fraudster Posing As City Worker Scammed Elderly Victim Out Of $3K, Watervliet Police Say
An elderly man from the region was scammed out of thousands of dollars by a fraudster posing as a city worker, authorities said. Rensselaer County resident Joseph Celeone, age 40, of Troy, was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, for grand larceny and criminal impersonation, according to the Watervliet Police Department in Albany County.
U.S. Marshals track down Hudson man wanted for rape
The Hudson man who was accused of raping a girl under the age of 11 in May 2019 has been tracked down and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal's New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Police: Body belongs to missing Cohoes woman
Albany Police are currently investigating an unattended death after a body was found on Central Avenue. Police say the death was reported around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Saratogian
Saratoga County unveils new tool for substance abuse surveillance
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — At a press conference at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building, county officials unveiled a new data collection tool that will allow near real-time monitoring of opioid addiction and overdose in the ongoing fight against substance abuse. The tool, a Substance Use Surveillance Dashboard, takes...
PD: Troy man poses as Watervliet city worker in scam
On Dec. 28, 2022, the Watervliet Police Department investigated a complaint from a 75-year-old resident who said they were approached by Joseph N. Celeone, 40, of Troy, posing as a Watervliet city employee.
Those on probation denied medical marijuana
It’s been almost ten years since medical marijuana has been approved for medicinal reasons, but not everyone is able to use the drug even when it’s prescribed to them. Garcia said the main problem is that when people are denied medical marijuana they are more likely to use opioids.
WRGB
Two arrested after Sunday evening shots-fired incident in Gloversville
GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Two men have been arrested, each on multiple felony charges, following a shots-fired and pursuit incident in Gloversville over the weekend. According to State Police there were reports Sunday evening of shots fired at a moving vehicle, followed by a pursuit and then a brief standoff.
columbiapaper.com
Hudson man arrested for menacing with weapon and other charges
HUDSON—City Police arrested Jayvon Fason, 20, of Hudson for second degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; second degree menacing (with a weapon) and second degree contempt (disobey a court order), both class A misdemeanors, Saturday, January 28.
WRGB
Saratoga County releases substance use board to help fight opioid epidemic
Saratoga County officials unveiled a new dashboard they'll be using to identify where and when the most abuse happens throughout the area. This data comes from law enforcement, health care, mental health , and public health facilities. The goal is to quickly identify 'hot spots' an send out resources including...
WNYT
Police: Schoharie County woman hid in CVS after it closed for the night
A Schoharie County woman is under arrest after police say she hid in the Cobleskill CVS after it closed. Kara Goodknight is accused of entering the store while it was open, then staying inside after closing. She stole multiple items and then left, investigators said. She was found nearby and...
Man accused of upskirting in East Greenbush stores
The same man who was found guilty of taking upskirt photos of women in Colonie back in August 2021 has been accused of the same crime, in two East Greenbush stores.
Man admits to making meth in Whitehall motel room
One of the two men charged with making meth in a Whitehall motel room back in 2020 has pleaded guilty.
WRGB
Dog found struck in Colonie will be placed for adoption
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — A dog found injured in Colonie on Sunday will be made available for adoption. Colonie police initially shared photos of the dog, a tri-color beagle with a pink tag, on Sunday, in an effort to locate her owner after the dog was struck by a vehicle on Central Avenue.
Code Blue public commented halted after heated exchange
The Saratoga Springs City Council public comment period was halted Tuesday evening after a heated exchange between Black Lives Matter protestors and elected officials.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest for Fort Edward woman
A Fort Edward woman was arrested on Monday after police found her to be in possession of LSD following a traffic stop. Amy Jordan, 49, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
WRGB
Saratoga council meeting abruptly adjourned after chaos erupts
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WRGB) — Chaos erupts in a Saratoga Springs city council meeting Tuesday night, prompting officials to abruptly adjourn and reschedule. The focus of Tuesday’s meeting was originally anticipated to be on the controversy surrounding the location for a homeless shelter. Plans to have the shelter...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Troy resident for Petit Larceny
On February 7, 2023, a Trooper out of SP Greenwich arrested Robert K. Morgan, 65, of Troy, New York, for Petit Larceny. State Police responded to a Petit Larceny complaint at Borden’s Orchard at Valley Falls Road in Easton, New York on February 6, 2023. Morgan was observed on surveillance video stealing $30 from the cashbox. He also stole a jar of apple salsa.
Police investigate shooting incident in Gloversville
A shooting at a residence led to a pursuit in Gloversville late Sunday night.
WRGB
State Police surround Gloversville home after reports of shots fired and pursuit
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — Streets in Gloversville were blocked off overnight following a shots fired call and a brief standoff in the city. State Police say at around 10:10 PM Sunday, Troopers assisted Gloversville Police with a report of shots fired in the area of Kingsboro Avenue. According to...
WNYT
Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments
Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
