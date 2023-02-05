ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Fort Avenue reopening after temporary fire closure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The 4000 block of Fort Avenue was closed for traffic as of noon on Wednesday but by 1 p.m. crews were working to get the road back open. There were no injuries reported but officials told ABC13 that an upstairs apartment in a two-story building had caught fire.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Gaining daylight with a warm, and at times wet, week ahead

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Each day this week, we will gain an additional 2 minutes of daylight. You'll start to notice the earlier sunrises and later sunsets between now and the beginning of March. In March, we spring forward, shifting the daylight hours but rapidly increasing daylight hours each day.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

'Father of the station:' The late Jim Stapleton's impact on WSET

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 70 years ago, on February 8, 1953, WLVA-TV went on the air, becoming the fourth television station in Virginia. At the time the studio was in Downtown Lynchburg on Church Street. You can’t talk about the history of WSET without starting with who we consider...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

13-year-old in ICU After Dirt Bike Accident in Bassett

A 13-year-old is in the ICU in Roanoke after a dirt bike accident in Bassett on Monday afternoon. According to BTW 21, the accident occurred on Crestview Drive in Bassett at around 4 pm when the dirt bike was struck by a vehicle. No charges have been filed against the...
BASSETT, VA
WSET

Typewriters, tape and transitions to the WSET of today

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Wednesday marks 70 years since WSET aired its first television program. It started as WLVA, but the call letters aren't the only things that are different today. Former anchor Michelle Wright and former sports director Dennis Carter both started at the station in the early...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Portion of Kemper Street exit to close for 3 months for construction

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A multi-month closure will impact a lane near the Lynchburg Expressway beginning on Thursday. The City said for approximately three months, the outside southbound lane on Kemper Street will be closed to accommodate construction in the area. This is between the Kemper Street exit at...
LYNCHBURG, VA
theroanoker.com

Kona Koffehouse Brings Hawaiian Fare and Aloha Vibes to Roanoke

At the new café, you can sip imported Kona coffee, snack on spam musubi and feast on Loco Moco. Often, the greatest restaurant ideas are borne out of a chef-owner’s need to satiate their own cravings. Such is the case for Patricia White, who opened the Hawaiian-inspired Kona Koffeehouse last December.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Caesars Virginia holding hiring event on Wednesday

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Those wanting to work for Caesars Virginia are in luck. The entertainment company is holding a job event Wednesday at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Caesars Virginia is looking to hire up to 140 candidates...
DANVILLE, VA
tourcounsel.com

Danville Mall | Shopping mall in Danville, Virginia

Danville Mall, formerly Piedmont Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Danville, Virginia. Opened in 1984, it is managed by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchor stores are Belk and Dunham's Sports, with three vacant anchors last occupied by Boscov's, JCPenney, and Sears. The original anchors of Piedmont Mall were...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy