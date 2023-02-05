Read full article on original website
WSLS
Famous Anthony’s in Lynchburg closing permanently Sunday, Feb. 12
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Famous Anthony’s in the Hill City will be permanently shutting its doors soon. The restaurant made the official announcement in a Facebook post and said the decision to close wasn’t an easy one. “It has not been an easy decision, but one we feel...
WSET
Devils Backbone Brewing Company to feature ads in 'The Big Game'
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Nellysford brewery is taking the spotlight in "The Big Game" this Sunday, as two teams face off on the gridiron. The Devils Backbone Brewing Company team will run two ads during the game. One will be for Vienna Lager, the other for Orange...
WDBJ7.com
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: New Bedford restaurant cooking up food from the soul - for the soul
Sheila Coates, Jordan Paul and Dawn Harris are teaming up together to share their passion for cooking with the community. The three opened Soul Sisters and Brother Kitchen at 1117 Moneta Rd. in Bedford in early January of 2023. Paul tells us, “Our food is made from the soul.”
WSET
Fort Avenue reopening after temporary fire closure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The 4000 block of Fort Avenue was closed for traffic as of noon on Wednesday but by 1 p.m. crews were working to get the road back open. There were no injuries reported but officials told ABC13 that an upstairs apartment in a two-story building had caught fire.
WSET
Gaining daylight with a warm, and at times wet, week ahead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Each day this week, we will gain an additional 2 minutes of daylight. You'll start to notice the earlier sunrises and later sunsets between now and the beginning of March. In March, we spring forward, shifting the daylight hours but rapidly increasing daylight hours each day.
WSET
'Father of the station:' The late Jim Stapleton's impact on WSET
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 70 years ago, on February 8, 1953, WLVA-TV went on the air, becoming the fourth television station in Virginia. At the time the studio was in Downtown Lynchburg on Church Street. You can’t talk about the history of WSET without starting with who we consider...
WBTM
13-year-old in ICU After Dirt Bike Accident in Bassett
A 13-year-old is in the ICU in Roanoke after a dirt bike accident in Bassett on Monday afternoon. According to BTW 21, the accident occurred on Crestview Drive in Bassett at around 4 pm when the dirt bike was struck by a vehicle. No charges have been filed against the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates Transit Equity Day with free bus rides for the first time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A civil rights leader is being celebrated here at home and around the nation. The Roanoke community celebrated Rosa Parks Saturday for Transit Equity Day, a national day of action to honor Rosa Parks’ birthday and her actions. “It means celebration of life, it means...
WSET
Danville's House of Hope celebrates newly renovated shelter with grand opening
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The city of Danville is addressing homelessness head-on. House of Hope, a homeless shelter in Danville, held its grand opening after a major expansion. "We wanted to show everyone the good work that has been put in by a lot of people to make our...
WSET
Typewriters, tape and transitions to the WSET of today
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Wednesday marks 70 years since WSET aired its first television program. It started as WLVA, but the call letters aren't the only things that are different today. Former anchor Michelle Wright and former sports director Dennis Carter both started at the station in the early...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
WSET
Portion of Kemper Street exit to close for 3 months for construction
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A multi-month closure will impact a lane near the Lynchburg Expressway beginning on Thursday. The City said for approximately three months, the outside southbound lane on Kemper Street will be closed to accommodate construction in the area. This is between the Kemper Street exit at...
theroanoker.com
Kona Koffehouse Brings Hawaiian Fare and Aloha Vibes to Roanoke
At the new café, you can sip imported Kona coffee, snack on spam musubi and feast on Loco Moco. Often, the greatest restaurant ideas are borne out of a chef-owner’s need to satiate their own cravings. Such is the case for Patricia White, who opened the Hawaiian-inspired Kona Koffeehouse last December.
WSET
Danville Community College launches CDL Training Program to combat truck driver shortage
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Community College is introducing a new training program to address both regional needs and a nationwide shortage of CDL-licensed truck drivers. DCC in partnership with Ancora Education, announced Monday that it is officially launching a CDL Training Program on March 6. In response...
WSET
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
WSET
Caesars Virginia holding hiring event on Wednesday
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Those wanting to work for Caesars Virginia are in luck. The entertainment company is holding a job event Wednesday at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Caesars Virginia is looking to hire up to 140 candidates...
WSET
Firefighters say the 'Fill the Boot' campaign hit new fundraising record in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department went to social media to thank everyone who contributed to its "Fill the Boot" campaign last fall. Lynchburg Fire Department said this campaign was on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Lynchburg Fire Department, station three helped present...
tourcounsel.com
Danville Mall | Shopping mall in Danville, Virginia
Danville Mall, formerly Piedmont Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Danville, Virginia. Opened in 1984, it is managed by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchor stores are Belk and Dunham's Sports, with three vacant anchors last occupied by Boscov's, JCPenney, and Sears. The original anchors of Piedmont Mall were...
Augusta Free Press
Homeless population packing up, moving out of Tent City in Waynesboro
The unsheltered people living in Tent City in Waynesboro are busy packing up their belongings as they prepare for their eviction from the property they have called home for months or for some, years. The men and women have been told by the Waynesboro Police Department last week that they...
