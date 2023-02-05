LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO