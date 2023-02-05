Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Glenwood's Slayman surprises himself with opportunity at DMACC
(Glenwood) -- One of the runners for Glenwood’s state cross country team will continue to run at the next level with Des Moines Area Community College. Rams senior Preston Slayman recently committed to continue on with the Bears and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review Tuesday morning. “It was...
Lois Wagoner, 76, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Lois passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Kenneth "Ken" Garrett, 93, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, February 10, 2023. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with a Masonic service following at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Clarinda Foundation or First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda,...
Beloved Valley High School figure dies
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Valley High school is mourning the loss of one of its beloved staffers. Sam Kranovich, a student supervisor for more than 40 years, died Monday night. He was also a long-time fire department volunteer and civic leader. "One of the most difficult things I've...
KMAland Girls Basketball (2/7): Atlantic grabs share of Hawkeye Ten, Cline scores 41 in win
(KMAland) -- Atlantic grabbed a share of the Hawkeye Ten title, Lo-Ma survived Riverside, F-M proved dominant, Jacquelyn Cline scored 41 for North Nodaway, Auburn won in OT, Sterling escaped & more from Tuesday in KMAland girls basketball. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Atlantic 53 Harlan 51. Paytn Harter had 15 points...
Cedric Nelson, 22 of Clearfield, formerly of Lenox
Location:Clearfield Christian Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa. Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ February 9, 2023. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 4 to 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given in Cedric's name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa.
Lori J. Monson, 60, of Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Lori passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Iowa State's Buss named Big 12 Diver of the Week
(Ames) -- Iowa State diver Jocelyn Buss is the Big 12 Diver of the Week for the fourth time this season. Buss posted a career-high performance at Kansas last week, with a 315.15 result on the 3-meter boards. Her showing was good enough for a second-place finish. View the full...
Shirley appointed to fill Sidney Council vacancy
(Sidney) -- The Sidney City Council's newest member hopes to see the small town continue to grow and thrive. That's the message from Justin Shirley, who was appointed by the council late last month to fill the vacancy left by Drew LeMaster, who resigned earlier this year. A Percival native, Shirley was born and raised in Fremont County before going to Simpson College. Shirley worked for roughly four years in the banking industry in Des Moines and Omaha before moving back to Sidney in 2011 with his wife Randi, where they have lived since. Shirley currently works as a crop insurance agent in Red Oak and has two children with his wife. Shirley says he was happy to be appointed to the council, which he says had been a growing interest for him in recent years.
2-time All-KMAland choice Fosmer to run at College of St. Mary
(Louisville) -- Louisville’s state cross country medalist Mira Fosmer will continue her running career at the next level with College of St. Mary in Omaha. “It was a long process but also a short process,” Fosmer said. The two-time All-KMAland Cross Country selection, Fosmer says that she took...
Plattsmouth defensive back Kahler to join teammate, former coach at Midland
(Plattsmouth) -- Another Plattsmouth defensive back standout will continue their football career at the next level with Midland. Justice Kahler joins his teammate and secondary mate TJ Fitzpatrick in the Midland 2023 recruiting class. “It was a long process,” Kahler admitted to KMA Sports. “I took a lot of visits,...
Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 9, 2023. Visitation Start:4:30 p.m. Cemetery:A private family graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Notes:. Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa, died Monday, February 6, 2023. at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland...
Brunel C. Bruning, age 80, of Treynor, IA
Service: Funeral ServiceName: Burnel C. BruningPronunciation: brew-ningAge: 80From: Treynor,…
Lewis Central's defense flusters Glenwood, avenges prior loss
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central girls basketball followed its game plan to perfection on Tuesday night to avenge an earlier defeat. Forty-nine days after an overtime loss at the hands of Glenwood (12-8), the 4A No. 10 Titans (14-4) got even with a 49-34 win for their eighth victory in the last nine games.
Lawsuit filed against Johnston School District, gov’t teacher who suspended student for 2A shirt
A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Johnston High School student who was removed from class and suspended by the school for wearing a pro-Second Amendment shirt. Janet Bristow’s daughter wore the following shirt two days after her high school government class discussed students’ free speech rights:
Jean Wolfe, 76, Holt, MO, formerly Atlantic, Iowa
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic.
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
Bedford at Shenandoah Boys Varsity Basketball
Red Oak Council tabs Vanderholm as city clerk
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have decided to promote from within for one of the city's top clerical positions. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved hiring Christie Vanderholm as the new city clerk, including a $52,000 salary. Vanderholm succeeds Interim City Clerk Al Vacanti, who filled the gap after the retirement of long-time City Clerk Mary Bolton late last year. Vanderholm has worked with the city for the past eight and a half years, most recently as the accounts payable clerk, and also has received her Master's in Education. Vanderholm tells KMA News she is excited to jump into the new role and take on new challenges.
