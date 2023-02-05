Read full article on original website
thehivesports.com
Lady Thunderbirds Look to Stay Hot at UT-Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — Southern Utah has won nine straight games to begin WAC play. They can improve to 10-0 in the conference and secure a winning record in WAC play with a win on Monday. Their opponent is a fellow newcomer to the WAC in a game originally scheduled for last Thursday. UT-Arlington jumped ship from the Sun Belt this summer and the WAC headquarters relocated to Arlington this fall as well. This will be the only meeting between the two teams this season.
Westlake leads local football programs on Whataburger Super Team
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake placed two players on the Whataburger Super Team, honoring 40 of the best high school football players across Texas. Chaps wide receiver Jaden Greathouse and defensive lineman Colton Vasek were both named to the team, along with Vandegrift offensive lineman Ian Reed, Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad, Manor defensive lineman Princewill […]
thehivesports.com
Southern Utah Blazed by Utah Tech in 86-79 Defeat
ST GEORGE, Utah — If there was any question about whether or not this was a big rivalry, that was put to rest after Saturday night. In a packed Burns Arena, it was Trailblazers that were in firm control from start to finish. One might call this game the Super Bowl for Utah Tech. The Trailblazers jumped on Southern Utah early, leading by as much as 22. However, that lead dwindled to just five points early on in the second half. SUU fought back in the 2nd half, but the Trailblazers kept their opponent at arm’s reach. Utah Tech’s lead was never trimmed below 5 points. Every time SUU threatened to go on a run to narrow the gap further and go for taking the lead, Utah Tech fired right back.
texomashomepage.com
Legendary Bettor Mattress Mack Opposes Sports Betting in Texas
The Houston furniture mogul has an interesting perspective on the push to legalize betting in the Lone Star state. Texas furniture mogul Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is all for placing high-dollar wagers on Texas sports teams. However, as some lawmakers in the Lone Star state continue their push to legalize sports betting, McIngvale is not fully sold on the proposed bill.
inforney.com
Class 2A Football: Frankston's Jared Cook, Beckville's J'Koby Williams highlight all-state honorees
Beckville’s J’Koby Williams and Frankston’s Jared Cook headed up a large list of East Texas players honored on Monday with selection to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Football Team for the 2022 season. Williams was a first-team selection as an all-purpose player, and...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Black Rodeo in Texas and the ‘forgotten man’ of the West
This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Feb. 28. In 2022, nearly 2.5 million people visited the nearly month-long event. Of course, it’s not the only rodeo Texas is known for. literally wrote the book on the history of Black rodeo in Texas. It’s called Black Rodeo...
towntalkradio.com
Texas High School Basketball State Rankings for week Feb. 6, 2023
As the Brownfield Lady Cubs close out their district season, check out where they are sitting in district. Same with the Brownfield Runnin’ Cubs, they have two games left, check out where they are sitting in district. Here are the current boys & girls District 3-3A standings. Check out...
MySanAntonio
The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring
This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
It's Criminal To Put Beans In Your Chili If You Live In Texas
The bean-free simplicity of this "king of all chili" is a point of pride for generations of Texans.
KTSA
Lotto Texas Jackpot is now largest on continent, 2nd largest in the world
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No, you did not misread the headline: The Lotto Texas Jackpot is worth more than any current lottery in North America and it is second only to a lottery jackpot currently up for grabs in Italy. The jackpot for the Wednesday, Feb. 8 Lotto...
10 Most Romantic Getaways In Texas To Take Your Valentine To!
Valentine's Day is just days away. Why not take your Valentine to one of these Romantic Getaways here in Texas? Texas has so many romantic destinations and according to Corde Nast Traveler here are 10 that might be the Most Romantic Getaways in Texas. Grab your Valentine and hit one of these up.
History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight
Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
History Uncovered: A Piano Man Changes North Texas
Billy Joel croons a song across the radio waves about a Piano Man. We sing along, not realizing that many years before Billy Joel sang of such a man, a piano man helped change Texas history.
OnlyInYourState
This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998
If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
a-z-animals.com
What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?
Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
5 Naughty Sounding Town Names In Texas!
Have you ever met a fellow Texan for the first time and in casual conversation the topic of where you are both from comes up? Ever been caught off guard by the name of their city and think to yourself, 'what did he/she just say to me?' Just me? Surely not. I met someone from Dickens, TX the other day and my inner 14-year-old boy thought wow, that sounds naughty.
The Daily South
The Best Tubing Rivers In Texas To Float When It’s Hot Outside
When temperatures start to rise in Texas—which, let’s be honest, is most of the year—people beat the heat with a beloved warm-weather activity, and it’s not locking the door shut to keep all the good air-conditioning inside. Tubing down rivers has long been a favorite pastime of Texans (and Southerners in general) in the spring and summertime when everyone is just looking for a way to cool down. The affordable outdoor excursion offers old-fashioned fun for families and friends.
Your photos help show the scope of the historic 2023 Central Texas ice storm
Here's a look at the historic storm, as seen through the lens of KXAN viewers.
marioncoherald.com
Today In Texas History: February 4
On this day in 1968, Marine sergeant Alfredo Gonzalez died near Thua Thein, Vietnam, after action that earned him the Medal of Honor. On January 31 the native of Edinburg was commanding a platoon in a truck convoy formed to relieve pressure on the beleaguered city of Hue. After being wounded, he moved through a fire-swept area and rescued a wounded comrade. On February 3 he was again wounded, but refused medical treatment. The next day, as the enemy inflicted heavy casualties on his company, Gonzalez knocked out a rocket position and suppressed much enemy fire before falling. The missile destroyer USS Alfredo Gonzalez, named for him, is the first United States military ship named for a Hispanic.
