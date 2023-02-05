ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Police locate stolen Rockwood Travel Trailer

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 4:21 p.m. Amarillo police said the Rockwood Travel Trailer was found and recovered. Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for tips to help find a travel trailer stolen last week in this week's "Stolen Auto Day" feature. According to police, a brown 2013 31' Rockwood...
AMARILLO, TX
Cold front to bring gusty winds and frigid temperatures Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Seasonal temperatures Wednesday will be cut short by a stout cold front that will arrive overnight to the High Plains. This will send temperatures tumbling into the 20s by Thursday morning with winds at 10-20 mph bringing down wind chills into the teens. Temperatures will be...
AMARILLO, TX
PETA makes stop in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A national campaign funded by PETA People for ethical treatment of animals is using a truck featuring images of real chickens crammed into crates on their way to a slaughter house. The campaign “Hell on Wheels” aims to educate people about what the organization feels is animal abuse as it strives for total animal liberation.
AMARILLO, TX
Chilly weather this week after a warm Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A final day of well above average temperatures is on order for Monday. Highs will make it into the 60s and 70s across the panhandles this afternoon with breezy winds leading to spotty fire concerns. A cold front will crash south late tonight leaving the High Plains in it's wake tomorrow which will set up for a chilly Tuesday.
AMARILLO, TX
America's favorite books, according to survey of 76,000 Americans

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Typically an ice-breaker question--'what is your favorite book?'--it has gained new, quantifiable data thanks to the non-commercial research organization, WordsRated. According to their website, the "research team takes a data-based look at books, literature and the publishing industry." The data shows that America's favorite books...
AMARILLO, TX

