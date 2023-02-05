Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Document: Woman killed at hotel on I-40 shot in the head, friend found body
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A friend of a woman killed in a hotel on I-40 found her body. According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported Sunday's murder to Amarillo police. She said she had been hanging out with Kendra Vela at WoodSpring Suites but left at some point.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo firefighters battle fire at same house for 3rd time in a month
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled a fire at the same house for the third time in the last month. The fire at 401 S. Rusk Street started around 6 a.m. When the fire chief arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames as thick smoke billowed into the air.
abc7amarillo.com
Police locate stolen Rockwood Travel Trailer
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 4:21 p.m. Amarillo police said the Rockwood Travel Trailer was found and recovered. Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for tips to help find a travel trailer stolen last week in this week's "Stolen Auto Day" feature. According to police, a brown 2013 31' Rockwood...
abc7amarillo.com
Cold front to bring gusty winds and frigid temperatures Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Seasonal temperatures Wednesday will be cut short by a stout cold front that will arrive overnight to the High Plains. This will send temperatures tumbling into the 20s by Thursday morning with winds at 10-20 mph bringing down wind chills into the teens. Temperatures will be...
abc7amarillo.com
Woman shot to death in hotel room on I-40, suspect arrested at another hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman was shot to death Sunday morning in a hotel room on I-40. The suspect was arrested Sunday night at another hotel across the interstate. Around 7:30 a.m., Amarillo police responded to WoodSpring Suites, located at 4601 East I-40 ,for a possible homicide. Officers...
abc7amarillo.com
Charges increased against accused drunk driver blamed for head-on crash that killed 5
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Charges were increased against an accused drunk driver blamed for a head-on crash that killed five family members. Last week, a Potter County judge approved a motion to amend the original indictment against Larry Glen Rolen II. Rolen was initially indicted on five counts of...
abc7amarillo.com
PETA makes stop in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A national campaign funded by PETA People for ethical treatment of animals is using a truck featuring images of real chickens crammed into crates on their way to a slaughter house. The campaign “Hell on Wheels” aims to educate people about what the organization feels is animal abuse as it strives for total animal liberation.
abc7amarillo.com
Chilly weather this week after a warm Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A final day of well above average temperatures is on order for Monday. Highs will make it into the 60s and 70s across the panhandles this afternoon with breezy winds leading to spotty fire concerns. A cold front will crash south late tonight leaving the High Plains in it's wake tomorrow which will set up for a chilly Tuesday.
abc7amarillo.com
America's favorite books, according to survey of 76,000 Americans
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Typically an ice-breaker question--'what is your favorite book?'--it has gained new, quantifiable data thanks to the non-commercial research organization, WordsRated. According to their website, the "research team takes a data-based look at books, literature and the publishing industry." The data shows that America's favorite books...
abc7amarillo.com
Transition Fair at Region 16 aims to help high school juniors, seniors with special needs
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Region 16 in Amarillo hosted a Transition Fair on Monday, aimed at helping seniors and juniors from area high schools with one or more special needs. The fair helped students understand the importance of creating a support system as they prepare for life following graduation.
Comments / 0