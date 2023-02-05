ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls basketball: Lightning strike down the Impalas

BROOMFIELD — When Legacy girls basketball began the 2023 portion of its slate, the Lightning knew they had some ground to make up following a rough December. After a loss to Broomfield on Jan. 21 — the last of a three-game skid — something clicked. They’ve been on the warpath ever since. On Tuesday night on their home court, the Lightning enjoyed their seventh straight victory with a 48-35 decision over visiting Poudre.
BoCoPreps 10&10: Week 7

Each full week of the winter season, BoCoPreps will highlight 10 teams and 10 athletes that had exceptional performances. While our staff will utilize multiple avenues to compile these lists, readers are encouraged to submit nominations to our email (results@bocopreps.com). 10 teams. Broomfield boys basketball: The Eagles won three straight...
New Procedure Now Available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center

A new minimally invasive procedure for men who suffer from an enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is now available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Aquablation therapy uses robot technology and a heat-free water jet to remove problematic prostate tissue. This one-of-a-kind procedure takes less than an hour and produces a high success rate. This technique has been used at Banner Health hospitals in Arizona since 2020 and was recently introduced in Northern Colorado.
Middle school students called to race

Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
Four-day school week in 27J schools had negative impacts, study suggests

Homeowners in the 27J school district might have been better off paying a higher property tax rather than allowing the district to adopt a four-day school week, a new study suggests.Preliminary results of the study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, suggest that home prices suffered and student achievement in the district may have dropped. Teacher retention, which the district cited as the main reason for moving to the four-day...
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center

Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
Firefighters battle blaze at townhomes in Denver

Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at some townhomes near 33rd and Fillmore on Monday afternoon. Crews rushed to the multi-family dwelling about 1:30 p.m.When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in the attic space. Crews had to withdraw from the roof for safety purposes, according to Denver Fire. No injuries have been reported. What caused the fire is being investigated. 
Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month

Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
New details released in cadet's sudden death

An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. Donations needed after earthquake...
