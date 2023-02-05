Read full article on original website
Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort InnDavid Heitz
Arapahoe Sheriff arrests suspect in October catalytic converter theftsHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food worldColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com
Girls basketball: Lightning strike down the Impalas
BROOMFIELD — When Legacy girls basketball began the 2023 portion of its slate, the Lightning knew they had some ground to make up following a rough December. After a loss to Broomfield on Jan. 21 — the last of a three-game skid — something clicked. They’ve been on the warpath ever since. On Tuesday night on their home court, the Lightning enjoyed their seventh straight victory with a 48-35 decision over visiting Poudre.
broomfieldenterprise.com
BoCoPreps 10&10: Week 7
Each full week of the winter season, BoCoPreps will highlight 10 teams and 10 athletes that had exceptional performances. While our staff will utilize multiple avenues to compile these lists, readers are encouraged to submit nominations to our email (results@bocopreps.com). 10 teams. Broomfield boys basketball: The Eagles won three straight...
Five new Buffs that Colorado fans need to watch out for in 2023
There are a lot of new faces in Boulder that will be making plays in 2023
Colorado cities among worst places for football fans nationwide
Would you consider Colorado to be a 'football' state? While the Broncos might have a thriving local fan base, it can often seem like those outside of Denver don't really care – especially when the team isn't playing too great. A recent data analysis released by WalletHub compared 21...
Sisters look to bring roller skating back to Longmont
Two Longmont sisters want to bring a roller skating rink back to the city. Melissa Blumenshine and Mandy Martin of Freewheel Limited want to eventually open a brick-and-mortar skating rink in Longmont, and to get started they will be hosting a series of pop up roller skating events this year.
New Procedure Now Available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center
A new minimally invasive procedure for men who suffer from an enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is now available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Aquablation therapy uses robot technology and a heat-free water jet to remove problematic prostate tissue. This one-of-a-kind procedure takes less than an hour and produces a high success rate. This technique has been used at Banner Health hospitals in Arizona since 2020 and was recently introduced in Northern Colorado.
Middle school students called to race
Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
Four-day school week in 27J schools had negative impacts, study suggests
Homeowners in the 27J school district might have been better off paying a higher property tax rather than allowing the district to adopt a four-day school week, a new study suggests.Preliminary results of the study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, suggest that home prices suffered and student achievement in the district may have dropped. Teacher retention, which the district cited as the main reason for moving to the four-day...
KDVR.com
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center
Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
Firefighters battle blaze at townhomes in Denver
Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at some townhomes near 33rd and Fillmore on Monday afternoon. Crews rushed to the multi-family dwelling about 1:30 p.m.When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in the attic space. Crews had to withdraw from the roof for safety purposes, according to Denver Fire. No injuries have been reported. What caused the fire is being investigated.
What's That?: Grandpa's Burger Haven, a beloved Denver hole-in-the-wall
Seven decades of these massive six-inch burgers. Grandpa's Burger Haven, a Denver staple on South Federal Boulevard, will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2023.
Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month
Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
KDVR.com
New details released in cadet's sudden death
An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. Donations needed after earthquake...
Colorado pizza place ranked one of top in US
Whether you are a fan of a thin crust New York-style pizza or a deep dish pie, there are some incredible options across the country for all pizza lovers.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Colorado Mine Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If you have ever driven on I-70 near Denver, you have almost certainly passed the small and charming town of Idaho Springs and the eye-catching mountainside Argo Mine. While the building itself seems solid and in-tact, there is one part of it that few have seen, as it is decaying and becoming reclaimed by Mother Nature:
Denver’s free park for skiers, snowboarders now open
Skiers and snowboarders can now visit the Ruby Hill Rail Yard to practice their sport.
5 Colorado hotels among nation's 'top 100', says US News & World Report
It's no secret that the tourism economy in Colorado is huge, making it no surprise that several of the country's top hotels are located in the Centennial State. According to US News and World Report, five of the best hotels in the United States are located in Colorado. The top-ranked...
You Definitely Can’t Take These Items Through Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnels
It goes without saying there are some things you wouldn't want to take through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnels. In fact, there are a number of things you cannot take through the tunnels at any time. Would you be surprised to learn you're not allowed to transport hand grenades through Eisenhower Tunnel?...
Street reopens after rollover crash near North High School
A crash has closed down 32nd and Federal in the Highland neighborhood.
