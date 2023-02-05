ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

kmaland.com

Nebraska baseball to retire Erstad, Gordon, Komine jerseys

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska baseball has announced they will retire the jerseys of former All-Americans Darin Erstad, Alex Gordon and Shane Komine. The trio are the first to have their jerseys retired in the programs 117-year history. Check out the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Iowa State men move up in AP Poll

(KMAland) -- Iowa State moved up one spot in the latest Associated Press Poll. The Cyclones moved from No. 11 to 10 in the AP and stayed put at No. 13 in the Coaches Poll. Purdue, Houston, Alabama, Arizona and Texas complete the top five in the AP Poll while Purdue, Houston, Alabama, Arizona and Tennessee are the top five in the Coaches Poll.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Cyclones jump in latest men's AP poll

After a 1-1 week, which included a big win over Kansas on Feb. 4, the Iowa State men's basketball team jumped two spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll. Purdue remains at the top of the poll despite a loss to Indiana over the weekend. Iowa remains unranked...
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska up to No. 5 in USTFCCA rankings

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska men's track program is up to No. 5 in the latest rankings released by the USTFCCCA. The Huskers moved up one spot from No. 6. The women's program comes in at No. 18. Texas, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina State and Washington are the top five on...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Huskers likely only getting one more year of Brian Ferentz

Nebraska football fans who have enjoyed watching Iowa’s offense play abysmal ball might only be treated to those sights for one more season. Brian Ferentz is living a charmed life. The man doesn’t appear to be a very competent offensive coordinator or quarterback coach. But he has the same last name as Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. That is of course because he’s the Hawkeyes’ coach’s son.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska's 2023 Win Total

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have not posted a winning season or even qualified for a bowl game since 2016. But after undergoing a ton of changes over the past year, could they change that in 2023? In a recent piece by 247's Brad Crawford projecting how the Big Ten shakes out, here's what he had to say ...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

1890: The Beginning of Nebraska Football

1890 was the first year Nebraska played football. The 1890 Nebraska football team played two games, although one was actually played in 1891. They won both games and did not allow either opponent to score. The game of football was different from the game we know today. The forward pass...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Plattsmouth defensive back Kahler to join teammate, former coach at Midland

(Plattsmouth) -- Another Plattsmouth defensive back standout will continue their football career at the next level with Midland. Justice Kahler joins his teammate and secondary mate TJ Fitzpatrick in the Midland 2023 recruiting class. “It was a long process,” Kahler admitted to KMA Sports. “I took a lot of visits,...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
kmaland.com

Lewis Central's defense flusters Glenwood, avenges prior loss

(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central girls basketball followed its game plan to perfection on Tuesday night to avenge an earlier defeat. Forty-nine days after an overtime loss at the hands of Glenwood (12-8), the 4A No. 10 Titans (14-4) got even with a 49-34 win for their eighth victory in the last nine games.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood's Slayman surprises himself with opportunity at DMACC

(Glenwood) -- One of the runners for Glenwood’s state cross country team will continue to run at the next level with Des Moines Area Community College. Rams senior Preston Slayman recently committed to continue on with the Bears and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review Tuesday morning. “It was...
ANKENY, IA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
PAPILLION, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’

LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE

