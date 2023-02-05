Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Matt Rhule and staff working overtime mending in-state fences
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule is just over 2 months into his tenure as Nebraska’s head football coach. The former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach hit the ground running and hasn’t wasted any time working to reconnect with the many in-state high school coaches and recruits. Rhule hired...
kmaland.com
Nebraska baseball to retire Erstad, Gordon, Komine jerseys
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska baseball has announced they will retire the jerseys of former All-Americans Darin Erstad, Alex Gordon and Shane Komine. The trio are the first to have their jerseys retired in the programs 117-year history. Check out the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
kmaland.com
Iowa State men move up in AP Poll
(KMAland) -- Iowa State moved up one spot in the latest Associated Press Poll. The Cyclones moved from No. 11 to 10 in the AP and stayed put at No. 13 in the Coaches Poll. Purdue, Houston, Alabama, Arizona and Texas complete the top five in the AP Poll while Purdue, Houston, Alabama, Arizona and Tennessee are the top five in the Coaches Poll.
KCCI.com
Cyclones jump in latest men's AP poll
After a 1-1 week, which included a big win over Kansas on Feb. 4, the Iowa State men's basketball team jumped two spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll. Purdue remains at the top of the poll despite a loss to Indiana over the weekend. Iowa remains unranked...
kmaland.com
Nebraska up to No. 5 in USTFCCA rankings
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska men's track program is up to No. 5 in the latest rankings released by the USTFCCCA. The Huskers moved up one spot from No. 6. The women's program comes in at No. 18. Texas, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina State and Washington are the top five on...
Nebraska Football: Huskers likely only getting one more year of Brian Ferentz
Nebraska football fans who have enjoyed watching Iowa’s offense play abysmal ball might only be treated to those sights for one more season. Brian Ferentz is living a charmed life. The man doesn’t appear to be a very competent offensive coordinator or quarterback coach. But he has the same last name as Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. That is of course because he’s the Hawkeyes’ coach’s son.
College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska's 2023 Win Total
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have not posted a winning season or even qualified for a bowl game since 2016. But after undergoing a ton of changes over the past year, could they change that in 2023? In a recent piece by 247's Brad Crawford projecting how the Big Ten shakes out, here's what he had to say ...
Corn Nation
1890: The Beginning of Nebraska Football
1890 was the first year Nebraska played football. The 1890 Nebraska football team played two games, although one was actually played in 1891. They won both games and did not allow either opponent to score. The game of football was different from the game we know today. The forward pass...
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles gets ratings boost after signing with Huskers
A Nebraska football commit got ratings boost as his stock continues to soar. Wide receiver Jeremiah Charles was bumped up to three stars, in an article published by 247Sports' Gabe Brooks on Sunday.
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth defensive back Kahler to join teammate, former coach at Midland
(Plattsmouth) -- Another Plattsmouth defensive back standout will continue their football career at the next level with Midland. Justice Kahler joins his teammate and secondary mate TJ Fitzpatrick in the Midland 2023 recruiting class. “It was a long process,” Kahler admitted to KMA Sports. “I took a lot of visits,...
kmaland.com
Lewis Central's defense flusters Glenwood, avenges prior loss
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central girls basketball followed its game plan to perfection on Tuesday night to avenge an earlier defeat. Forty-nine days after an overtime loss at the hands of Glenwood (12-8), the 4A No. 10 Titans (14-4) got even with a 49-34 win for their eighth victory in the last nine games.
Matt Rhule on KLIN Radio: ‘I Don’t Believe That We Have to Lose’
The new Husker football coach calls the Nebraska situation ‘definitely a rebuild’
kmaland.com
Glenwood's Slayman surprises himself with opportunity at DMACC
(Glenwood) -- One of the runners for Glenwood’s state cross country team will continue to run at the next level with Des Moines Area Community College. Rams senior Preston Slayman recently committed to continue on with the Bears and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review Tuesday morning. “It was...
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
WOWT
PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Villanova fan allegedly hit in head by beer can that was thrown at him during Creighton game
OMAHA, Neb. — Related coverage above: Creighton-Villanova recap. A Villanova fan was hit in the head by a beer can that was allegedly thrown at him during Saturday's Creighton game, according to an Omaha police report. The 53-year-old man, who is from Pennsylvania, told officers that an aluminum Bud...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
