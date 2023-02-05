ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Gracious In Unpacking Greatness Of LeBron James

Prior to Tuesday night's eventual loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the world watched LeBron James finally become the NBA's all-time scoring leader, many were speculating he would wait to do so on Thursday against a more historic team in the Milwaukee Bucks. However, once it was confirmed that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would be in attendance, it seemed likely James would get it done then and there.
Lakers: Betting Big On LeBron James To Make History

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers are returning home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder, with whom LA is actively jockeying for play-in tournament position. The Thunder, led by team president Sam Presti, would probably be more than happy to tank into a high-quality lottery pick yet again this summer, but unless (until?) All-Star OKC point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shut down by the team for a bogus injury yet again during the season's home stretch, they may just stay in the playoff hunt.
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA

As currently comprised, your 25-29 Los Angeles Lakers continue to find themselves on the outside of the Western Conference play-in picture looking in. But that doesn't need to be the case all year. With the trade deadline fast approaching (it's this Thursday at noon PT), LA has a few primo assets with which it can make moves to upgrade its current roster around All-Star power forward LeBron James and max-salaried big man Anthony Davis.
Injury Report: Warriors vs. Thunder

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the OKC Thunder on Sunday night in what will be their first game since Steph Curry went down with a lower leg injury. The good news for the Warriors, is that Curry is their only major injury absence, with Andre Iguodala being the only other player ruled out for this game.
Report: O.G. Anunoby Wants a Bigger Role ‘in Toronto or Elsewhere’

The murmurs of O.G. Anunoby's dissatisfaction with his role in Toronto continue to leak out. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors forward has never affirmed the reporting but it's hard to ignore the constant rumblings of Anunoby's frustrations. As The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Wednesday, Anunoby "would prefer a bigger role — whether it's in Toronto or elsewhere."

