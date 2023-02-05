Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY RECYCLING MAY SWITCH TO COLLECTION EVERY OTHER WEEK
RECYCLING PICKUP IN SIOUX CITY MAY BE MOVING TO COLLECTION TO EVERY OTHER WEEK INSTEAD OF A WEEKLY BASIS THIS SUMMER. THAT’S ONE OF THE CHANGES IN A NEW TEN YEAR CONTRACT WITH THE CITY PROPOSED BY GILL HAULING, THE COMPANY THAT COLLECTS TRASH AND RECYCLABLES IN THE CITY.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: After Hours Water Leak In Sheldon Fixed, Service Restored
Sheldon, Iowa — An after-hours water leak on Tuesday night that meant low pressure for some and no water for others — has been repaired overnight. According to Sheldon City Manager Sam Kooiker, “Water service on 11th Street and nearby affected areas has returned to normal as of 4:45 a.m., Wednesday, February 8th. We appreciate the efforts of our Public Works team.”
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Implement Dealer Building Damaged After Smoldering Insulation Found
Rock Valley, Iowa — A business building was damaged after some insulation got hot and the fire department was called on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:45 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of smoke from the roof at Town & Country Implement on Rock Valley’s west side.
Sioux City’s solid waste collection contract ending soon
Sioux City's contract for solid waste collection and recycling is set to expire June 30th.
kiwaradio.com
Doon Voters To Decide On Community Center Bond Next Month
Doon, Iowa — A fundraiser a few weeks ago was heralded as the last activity in the Doon Community Center, formerly the Doon School. And now Doon officials are planning for a new community center. A bond issue will be put before the voters on March 7th. Built by...
Sioux City Community School District responds to defamation lawsuit over land
The Sioux City Community School District has responded to a Lawsuit claiming that it refused to sell land due to a rumor that a developer had stolen land from a former project.
kiwaradio.com
Verna Stettnichs
Verna Stettnichs age 83 of George, Iowa passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home in George, Iowa. Her Service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Boyden, Iowa with Rev. Jacob Sandholm officiating. Burial will be in...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire
Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
kicdam.com
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
kiwaradio.com
Newer Car Destroyed In Car Fire North of Orange City
Orange City, Iowa — An SUV was destroyed in a fire on Monday morning, February 6, 2023, near Orange City. According to Orange City Fire Chief Denny Vander Wel, at about 7:55 a.m., the Orange City Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle fire north of 410th Street on Jackson Avenue, about two miles north of Orange City.
From landmarks to apartments: Developers plan to turn downtown Sioux City buildings into residences
Several buildings along Sioux City's Historic 4th Street have been purchased by developers with plans to turn those places into apartments.
kicdam.com
Local Casino Fined For Violating Self-Ban Regulations
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A local casino has been fined for violating self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg did not upload a new list of those who banned themselves from gambling during the required grace period. Ohorilko says in this...
kilrradio.com
Emmet Co. Sheriff Presents Shotgun to Winner of Reighard Memorial Scholarship Raffle
(Estherville)--Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens recently presented Rick Brichta with a Tri-star Cobra III 12-gauge shotgun at Ace Hardware. This shotgun was donated by the sheriff’s office staff and raffled off as part of the Steve Reighard Memorial Scholarship Fund Raiser conducted by the Iowa Lakes Community College Foundation last fall.
Man facing federal charge for string of burglaries in Siouxland
A man is facing federal prison time for his alleged role in a string of burglaries including Sioux City’s Check into Cash.
Sioux City’s Midwest Darts Tournament largest yet
Day three of the largest Midwest Darts Tournament has come to a close.
kicdam.com
Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand
Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand. Des Moines, IA (KICD) — A former Spencer school employee has accepted a three-year suspension of her teaching license and a public reprimand from the Iowa Board of Education Examiners. Katie Kardell taught high school vocal music and resigned from the district...
kscj.com
MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA
AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
Heroic Iowa Teen Performs Heart-Pounding Rescue [WATCH]
On Saturday, February 3rd an Iowa student athlete assisted strangers in saving the life of an elderly man after a near deadly accident. 83 year-old Thomas Lee was driving to a family member's fishing cabin with his dog on Highway 71 in Dickinson County when the unthinkable happened. The Jeep he was driving fell through the ice right below that highway bridge, reports say.
Sioux City man pleads guilty in casino fraud
A Sioux City man who tried to have another person claim a casino jackpot for him pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.
Comments / 1