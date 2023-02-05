ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'brien County, IA

kiwaradio.com

Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed

Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

UPDATE: After Hours Water Leak In Sheldon Fixed, Service Restored

Sheldon, Iowa — An after-hours water leak on Tuesday night that meant low pressure for some and no water for others — has been repaired overnight. According to Sheldon City Manager Sam Kooiker, “Water service on 11th Street and nearby affected areas has returned to normal as of 4:45 a.m., Wednesday, February 8th. We appreciate the efforts of our Public Works team.”
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Implement Dealer Building Damaged After Smoldering Insulation Found

Rock Valley, Iowa — A business building was damaged after some insulation got hot and the fire department was called on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:45 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of smoke from the roof at Town & Country Implement on Rock Valley’s west side.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Doon Voters To Decide On Community Center Bond Next Month

Doon, Iowa — A fundraiser a few weeks ago was heralded as the last activity in the Doon Community Center, formerly the Doon School. And now Doon officials are planning for a new community center. A bond issue will be put before the voters on March 7th. Built by...
DOON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Verna Stettnichs

Verna Stettnichs age 83 of George, Iowa passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home in George, Iowa. Her Service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Boyden, Iowa with Rev. Jacob Sandholm officiating. Burial will be in...
GEORGE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire

Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kicdam.com

Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice

Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
OKOBOJI, IA
kiwaradio.com

Newer Car Destroyed In Car Fire North of Orange City

Orange City, Iowa — An SUV was destroyed in a fire on Monday morning, February 6, 2023, near Orange City. According to Orange City Fire Chief Denny Vander Wel, at about 7:55 a.m., the Orange City Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle fire north of 410th Street on Jackson Avenue, about two miles north of Orange City.
ORANGE CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Local Casino Fined For Violating Self-Ban Regulations

Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A local casino has been fined for violating self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg did not upload a new list of those who banned themselves from gambling during the required grace period. Ohorilko says in this...
EMMETSBURG, IA
kicdam.com

Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand

Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand. Des Moines, IA (KICD) — A former Spencer school employee has accepted a three-year suspension of her teaching license and a public reprimand from the Iowa Board of Education Examiners. Katie Kardell taught high school vocal music and resigned from the district...
SPENCER, IA
kscj.com

MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA

AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
KROC News

Heroic Iowa Teen Performs Heart-Pounding Rescue [WATCH]

On Saturday, February 3rd an Iowa student athlete assisted strangers in saving the life of an elderly man after a near deadly accident. 83 year-old Thomas Lee was driving to a family member's fishing cabin with his dog on Highway 71 in Dickinson County when the unthinkable happened. The Jeep he was driving fell through the ice right below that highway bridge, reports say.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA

