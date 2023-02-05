ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
yankodesign.com

This ‘transparent’ motorcycle made with bulletproof glass panels promises the most exciting ride ever

No, Nothing didn’t design an e-bike… this piece was designed for the LBM (Leo Brutal Motorcycle) workshop using bulletproof glass as its primary material. Named the Nu’Clear (because it’s new and clear), this unusual two-wheeler looks like nothing you’ve ever seen because while most motorcycles opt for large fairings and body parts to build character, the Nu’Clear goes the absolute opposite route by being transparent in its approach… no literally! The motorcycle concept (it obviously doesn’t exist quite yet) explores quite a few first. Not only does it use bulletproof glass in the design elements, but it incorporates glass in the load-bearing parts too, like the hubs of each wheel. Sure, the motorcycle’s chassis is still made of meta, but this unusual combination of metal and glass allows the Nu’Clear to stand out rather wonderfully. Also, extra points if you noticed that transparent fuel tank on the top that’s filled with ethanol, which the Nu’Clear runs on.
yankodesign.com

Custom Bugatti RV and other concepts show what the supercar’s DNA would look like across categories

Personally, Bugatti has the most distinctly beautiful product DNA. I remember seeing the Veyron for the first time and falling instantly in love… a feeling that’s somehow sustained across a whole variety of models even up to the Mistral which debuted just last year. There’s something absolutely captivating about its design, its proportions, and its eclectic use of curves and edgy lines. However, Bugatti’s never really gone beyond the hypercar realm… which makes me wonder, what if the French automotive company made more than just hypercars? Would that DNA work well across different automotive categories? An account that goes by the name FLYBYARTIST shared these stellar AI-generated images of what Bugatti automobiles would look like in different avatars, and to be absolutely honest, it absolutely confirms my hunch. There’s something truly spectacular about the car’s visual language, and even translating it to an ATV, RV, or van doesn’t diminish its appeal. If anything, I’ll say I like it even more!
torquenews.com

Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks

We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
electrek.co

Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work

A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work has leaked -giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to steer the...
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Vision-only parking update without ultrasonic sensors nears release as detailed on a new Model 3

Tesla recently started removing the ultrasonic sensors (USS) that were used for detecting close objects while parking from its new vehicles, claiming that the Vision camera system can take over their duties. In reality, it saved US$144 per vehicle from removing the USS units and harness, but didn't introduce any stopgap solution, leaving owners of newer Tesla models to wait on a software update before they regain the parking sensor functionality. As Tesla informed at the time:
Carscoops

GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup

A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
MICHIGAN STATE
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Motorious

C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall

Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
The Kitchn

The $28 Organizer That Triples the Storage Space on Your Counter Top

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, products designed to increase the amount of storage space in your home aren’t the best looking. Their function is merely to reduce the clutter in your closet, on your cabinet shelves, and in other cramped spots around the house. Besides, if a shelf riser is going behind a cupboard door, who cares what it looks like? When it comes to open spaces, however, it’s nice to get something that also contributes to the aesthetic of the room, or at least one that doesn’t look obtrusive. As a result, it might take some extra time to find an organizer worthy of going on your desk or countertops. We recently found a solution on Amazon, however, that’s pretty much perfect for the latter. The Ollieroo 3-tier corner shelf system is your answer to messy kitchen counters. It looks great, and you can get it quickly for under $30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy