Cleveland, OH

WKYC

3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?

CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2 people shot on West 6th in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Two people were shot following an incident in Cleveland on Monday morning within the 2500 block of West 6th Street. Cleveland police tell 3News both victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Additional details are limited, but police say the victims are as follows:. 26-year-old victim with...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron man convicted of shooting, killing 15-year-old boy

AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury has convicted an Akron man in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy last spring. Twenty-year-old D'Lawrence Scott was found guilty of murder along with felonious assault with a gun and improperly discharging a firearm. He had been arrested in May of 2022 for killing Jerry Davis, and his father is also accused of helping him cover up his crimes.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

6 escape morning house fire in Cleveland's Little Italy

CLEVELAND — Six adults safely escaped a morning house fire in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department tells 3News that smoke detectors woke the residents up when the blaze broke out in the 1900 block of East 123rd Street.
CLEVELAND, OH

