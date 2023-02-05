Read full article on original website
Cleveland State women's basketball cruises to 88-49 win over Chicago State
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State women's basketball got 50 points from its bench in a dominating 88-49 victory over Chicago State Tuesday afternoon in an out-of-conference matchup at the Wolstein Center. A game-high 16 of those points came from Aminata Ly, who made six of her nine shot attempts. Destiny...
2023 USFL schedule released for games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — The second season of the relaunched United States Football League (USFL) announced Tuesday that they will be playing 11 regular season games and the USFL Championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton for the upcoming 2023 season. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
Malley's Chocolates enters 'recapitalization' agreement with Chicago-based Promise Holdings LLC
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Malley's Chocolates has been a Cleveland institution for 88 years. The company hopes to continue its legacy of success thanks to a "recapitalization" agreement with Chicago-based Promise Holdings LLC. In an email to 3News, Malley's President Mike Malley says his family "will remain actively involved" in...
Cedar Point Esports: Company announces first phase of gaming facility in Sandusky opening May 2023
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is expanding its footprint into the world of Esports. Opening this May, officials say the first phase of Cedar Point Esports features “a state-of-the-art, full-service gaming area with the capability to broadcast and produce livestreams and content.”. Centralized in the venue will be...
'Land That I Love': Meet the hype woman behind Cleveland Vibes
CLEVELAND — For Kaitie Nickel, Cleveland has become a part of her. "It's just a wonderful place to live," she tells 3News. Want to know her commitment to our city? Well, just take a look at the tattoo on her right arm that reads "CLEVE." "I just decided to...
Departments from Akron, Cuyahoga Falls send firefighters to help with aftermath of East Palestine train derailment
AKRON, Ohio — Two Summit County fire departments have sent volunteers to East Palestine to assist with the aftermath of a train derailment that has raised health concerns and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate. Akron Fire Chief Joseph Natko confirmed Tuesday four of his firefighters were deployed to...
How First Year Cleveland is combating infant mortality in Northeast Ohio: Game Changers
CLEVELAND — Angela Newman-White considers herself a fixer. For the past 20 years she has worked in maternal and infant health, helping to elevate voices who need to be heard. Now, she faces a huge challenge as she steps into her new role as the next Executive Director of...
Twinsburg native comes home to perform in 'Hadestown' at Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND — "Hadestown," Broadway's Tony and Grammy-winning best musical, has come to Cleveland. The national touring show opened its three-week run at the Connor Palace on Saturday. There's a special buzz about this show — beyond the great story and performances. Not only does one of the leads in...
Go Red for Women: Survivor shares her heart health journey at Cleveland luncheon, encourages others to get checked
CLEVELAND — More than 600 people dressed in their best red to attend the annual Go Red for Women luncheon Tuesday in Cleveland. The event, put on by the American Heart Association, raises money for heart research and took place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. I was honored to serve as this year's emcee.
East Palestine residents feel ‘betrayed’ after evacuation due to chemicals in train derailment, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Residents of East Palestine feel ‘betrayed’ and don’t know when they can go home following evacuation due to the dangerous...
3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?
CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
2 people shot on West 6th in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Two people were shot following an incident in Cleveland on Monday morning within the 2500 block of West 6th Street. Cleveland police tell 3News both victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Additional details are limited, but police say the victims are as follows:. 26-year-old victim with...
East Palestine fire chief becomes frustrated with line of questioning over train derailment
'I want nothing more than to get my residents back home,' Chief Keith Drabick said of the current evacuation order. 'I can't do that without that data.'
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to give 3 p.m. update on East Palestine train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials are expected to provide another update regarding the East Palestine train derailment and evacuation order during a press conference at 3 p.m. today. 3News' Neil Fischer has learned that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be at the press conference, which we will stream live...
Streetsboro firefighter on surviving cardiac arrest: 'The outpouring, it's been really incredible'
STREETSBORO, Ohio — Being a firefighter means you're ready to go at all times. You don't get to stop when you're tired, you stop when the work gets done ... no matter who it is you're trying to save. And, especially, when it's someone you love. "You never think...
Gas prices drop 18 cents in Akron, 12 cents in Cleveland amid first decline in weeks
AKRON, Ohio — After weeks of rising gas prices across Northeast Ohio, drivers are finally seeing some relief once again. The average price for a gallon of gas in Akron is now listed at $3.40 after falling 18.2 cents within the last week, according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday morning.
Ohio train derailment: Lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as East Palestine plaintiffs seek damages
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A lawsuit has now been filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as plaintiffs in the case seek damages connected to the East Palestine train derailment in Columbiana County. The lawsuit says the derailment “was caused by the negligence of defendants in the operation of the subject...
Akron man convicted of shooting, killing 15-year-old boy
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury has convicted an Akron man in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy last spring. Twenty-year-old D'Lawrence Scott was found guilty of murder along with felonious assault with a gun and improperly discharging a firearm. He had been arrested in May of 2022 for killing Jerry Davis, and his father is also accused of helping him cover up his crimes.
6 escape morning house fire in Cleveland's Little Italy
CLEVELAND — Six adults safely escaped a morning house fire in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department tells 3News that smoke detectors woke the residents up when the blaze broke out in the 1900 block of East 123rd Street.
