Citrus County Chronicle

Morant, Jackson help Grizzlies beat Bulls, end 3-game skid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 points and five blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 104-89 on Tuesday night. Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 13 points and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Nuggets rout Wolves

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic may not always dazzle with his athleticism. He sure does with his numbers. Jokic posted his 19th triple-double of the season by halftime and the Denver Nuggets rode a 49-point first quarter to a 146-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

LeBron sets NBA career scoring mark in Lakers' loss to OKC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the NBA's career scoring leader on a step-back jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. James surpassed the mark held...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County Chronicle

AP WAS THERE: Kareem passes Wilt for scoring record

EDITORS — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passed Wilt Chamberlain for the NBA's career scoring lead on April 5, 1984 during a game against the Utah Jazz in Las Vegas. The Associated Press, as part of its coverage of LeBron James' breaking Abdul-Jabbar's record, is looking back at Abdul-Jabbar's historic night. This game story by now-retired AP Sports Writer Tim Dahlberg was published in the Biloxi Sun Herald on April 6, 1984. The story is published as it appears in the newspaper.
Citrus County Chronicle

LeBron James makes NBA history on a star-filled night in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James stepped over to his dad's locker and played the phone video he had taken of Tuesday night's biggest moment. The NBA's new scoring king tipped his head back in a rich, full-throated laugh when the audio revealed Bronny had anticipated that the historic basket would come on a fadeaway jumper.
Citrus County Chronicle

Warren Foegele scores twice, Oilers beat Red Wings 5-2

DETROIT (AP) — Connor McDavid extended his point streak to 13 games and Warren Foegele scored twice in the second period, helping the Edmonton Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night. Foegele, a fourth-round winger, had his first two-goal game of the season one game after...
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Frank Vatrano's OT goal lifts Ducks over Blackhawks 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored 2:15 into overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the NHL's worst teams. Vatrano got his 12th goal when he beat Petr Mrazek from the left side of the net. Isac Lundestrom set up the game-winner with a cross-ice pass.
