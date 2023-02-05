ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forum held in East Hills to encourage more Black people to become homeowners in Allegheny County

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
A homeownership forum was held in the East Hills to help increase the number of Black homeowners in the Pittsburgh area.

Leaders say the housing disparity between black and white families is larger now than it was 50 years ago when the Federal Housing Administration was created. The forum was held to help change that.

According to the Prosperity Now Scoreboard, 33.2% of Allegheny County homeowners are black and 70.9% are white.

The forum was the result of a collaboration between several organizations and local faith leaders and was held at Petra International Ministries. It was free and open to all members of the public.

People who attended were given information about preparing for home ownership and the best tools they would need to maintain them.

Attendants were also taught about why being a homeowner is so important.

“it just happens to be the beginning of Black History Month, but we were talking about changing the trajectory for black home ownership, as a demographic,” said organizer Monique Winston. “We’re the lowest in terms of home ownership so we wanted to come together and say how can we be very intentional and change that trajectory.”

The forum will make another stop in Erie.

