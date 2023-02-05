Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two former football players accused of 2020 rape and kidnapping begin trial, footage and testimony spearhead discussionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Knowles using spring practice to enhance defense ‘to win every game’ in Year 2 at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Mosiello not going to wait in first year as head coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVIIThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
cwcolumbus.com
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a shooting involving police officers near Wilson Avenue and Stanley Avenue. Columbus police confirmed that an officer shot a suspect that fled from a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. Sunday. The suspect, later identified as Michael Cleveland, fled from police...
cwcolumbus.com
Questions from community after CPD releases footage of officer shooting man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released body-worn camera and cruiser footage of an officer shooting a man during a traffic stop. The video shows two officers in one police cruiser pulling over a truck on February 5. The driver stops the truck, gets out, and runs. You can...
cwcolumbus.com
Still waiting on answers after CPD shoots man who fled traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On Monday morning, an event was held at the Columbus Police Academy to give Columbus Police an award for its officer training program. Both the chief and assistant chief of Columbus Police attended, but neither would comment about an incident on Sunday afternoon in which police shot a man after they said he fled after a traffic stop on the city’s east side.
cwcolumbus.com
CPD officer who shot man Sunday also shot somebody in August
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police on Monday released the name of the officer who shot a suspect Sunday, as well the name of the man who was shot. Officer Joshua Ohlinger is a five-year veteran of the division. He shot 66-year-old Michael Cleveland on Sunday when Cleveland ran off as Ohlinger was trying to make a traffic stop along Wilson Avenue.
cwcolumbus.com
Public servant or divisive officer? Group suing Columbus police claims toxic environment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city, alleging a hostile work environment, racial discrimination and retaliation. The attorney representing the officers, Zach Gottesman, told WSYX they decided to file the suit in an effort to improve the division. "These...
cwcolumbus.com
Parents speak out after seeing undercover video of Upper Arlington educator
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — A video captured by an undercover camera sparked controversy in Upper Arlington. The footage shows Matthew Boaz, the district's Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, talking about critical race theory. The group, Accuracy in Media, is behind the video. Two people disguised as...
cwcolumbus.com
'On the right track' - City leaders respond to DOJ review of Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After nearly two years, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other local leaders received a report from the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday, following a 2021 request by the city for the agency to perform a top-to-bottom review of the Columbus Police Department. The city...
cwcolumbus.com
Housing Crisis: Those in 'middle class' say they're getting priced out of Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A struggling middle-class says it's getting priced out of their homes in the Columbus area due to increasing rent, utilities, and other inflated expenses. "I'm living paycheck to paycheck and barely making it," said renter Robert Garry after calling ABC 6 On Your Side Problem...
cwcolumbus.com
Homelessness among Franklin County students rises 19 percent in 3 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homeless with kids is nearly at crisis levels in Central Ohio as the number of homeless students in Franklin County jumped by nearly 20 percent from the 2020-2021 to the 2021-2022 school year. While the state saw an increase of 2 percent during the same...
Comments / 0