1 injured in officer-involved shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a shooting involving police officers near Wilson Avenue and Stanley Avenue. Columbus police confirmed that an officer shot a suspect that fled from a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. Sunday. The suspect, later identified as Michael Cleveland, fled from police...
Still waiting on answers after CPD shoots man who fled traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On Monday morning, an event was held at the Columbus Police Academy to give Columbus Police an award for its officer training program. Both the chief and assistant chief of Columbus Police attended, but neither would comment about an incident on Sunday afternoon in which police shot a man after they said he fled after a traffic stop on the city’s east side.
CPD officer who shot man Sunday also shot somebody in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police on Monday released the name of the officer who shot a suspect Sunday, as well the name of the man who was shot. Officer Joshua Ohlinger is a five-year veteran of the division. He shot 66-year-old Michael Cleveland on Sunday when Cleveland ran off as Ohlinger was trying to make a traffic stop along Wilson Avenue.
